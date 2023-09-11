Portugal beat Luxembourg 9-0 to record biggest win - Euro 2024 Qualifying round-up

Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 9-0 to extend their perfect start to their Euro 2024 Group J qualifying campaign.

Despite missing Cristiano Ronaldo through suspension, Portugal produced a dominant display at Estadio Algarve Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes produced a hat-trick of assists before scoring a late goal himself in the nation's biggest international victory to date.

Goncalo Inacio opened the scoring after 12 minutes and a brace from Paris St-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos soon had the home side in complete control.

Inacio headed in a fourth in first-half stoppage time from another pin-point delivery by Fernandes.

Image: Bruno Fernandes provided three assists and scored one goal for Portugal

Roberto Martinez's side did not let up and, just before the hour, Fernandes found Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who raced clear to fire home a fifth.

Ricardo Horta added a sixth with 20 minutes left before Jota slotted in again. Fernandes then capped his fine individual display with a well-taken goal late on and Joao Felix completed the rout to make it six wins from six.

Slovakia remain five points behind Portugal after they made a fast start to beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in Bratislava with goals from David Hancko, Ondrej Duda and Robert Mak inside the first six minutes.

Alfred Finnbogason scored in stoppage-time to give Iceland a 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Reykjavik.

Croatia moved top of Group D on goal difference after a 1-0 win in Armenia, where an early strike from Andrej Kramaric proved enough for all three points.

Image: Cardiff's Aaron Ramsey scored a first half penalty in Wales' 2-0 win in Latvia

Wales beat Latvia 2-0 in Riga to boost their hopes of reaching next summer's finals in Germany, now three points behind Turkey.

Captain Aaron Ramsey scored his 100th career goal with a first-half penalty and David Brooks wrapped things up with a second in stoppage time to leave Latvia winless from five games.