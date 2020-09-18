Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Shane Duffy has quickly become the new goal threat for Celtic with two goals in as many games. One of Livingston's strengths though is their ability to compete in an aerial battle and they should take a degree of optimism from their defensive performance against Rangers last month that earned Gary Holt's men a point.

I imagine this encounter will follow the template of previous Celtic games this season, they'll dominate possession and have plenty of attempts on goal.

PREDICTION: 2-0

First and foremost Micky Mellon will be concentrating on the defensive aspect of his Dundee United side, losing 4-0 in back-to-back games against Kilmarnock and Rangers does nothing for his team's confidence.

No one has conceded more goals so far in this season's Premiership. I think St Mirren have signed a decent striker in Lee Erwin, he's been around the league long enough with Motherwell and Kilmarnock to have a positive impact.

PREDICTION: 1-1

Given that they've won three of their last four away games, Hamilton won't have any fear about travelling to Rugby Park to face a Kilmarnock side that scored four in their last home game.

But it must be a hindrance for Brian Rice to have four players self-isolating due to the Covid-19 guidelines and even without knowing who they are, Kilmarnock should be able to take advantage.

PREDICTION: 2-0

I saw Calum Davidson's men play last weekend at Fir Park and after losing to a single Motherwell goal, the manager told me it was the worst performance he had seen from his side so far this season.

With that in mind, I reckon his team will be right at it from the start to put pressure on a Ross County side who haven't won since early last month. To be fair to County, they created a lot of chances against Celtic last weekend despite losing by five goals.

PREDICTION:1-3

As much as Hibs have impressed this season, this will provide Jack Ross with a good gauge as to how far his team have come and possibly how far they have to go to compete at the top end of the table for a longer period.

Rangers, as expected, strolled through their Europa League qualifier in Gibraltar and it was a bonus for Steven Gerrard to see Jermain Defoe fit again and getting on the scoresheet.

The midfield battle for supremacy will play a big part as to who might emerge victorious; Alex Gogic has been terrific for the home side while Steve Davis is begging to exert his authority again.

PREDICTION: 1-3

Thankfully, both sides emerged victorious from their difficult away from home Europa League qualifiers on Thursday night. Ross McCrorie is having a tremendous impact for Derek McInnes' men and has scored in his last two games.

Despite winning last weekend at home to St Johnstone, you still get the feeling that there is so much more that Stephen Robinson's team are capable of. Robinson went out of his way to praise the performances of Alan Campbell in recent weeks, he couldn't speak more highly of him.

PREDICTION: 2-0