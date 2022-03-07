Manchester United's drop off in running stats in the derby defeat at Manchester City

Manchester United conceded twice in the final 25 minutes in 4-1 derby defeat at Manchester City. Gary Neville and Roy Keane were critical of the attitude of United's players - and the stats don't make for good reading...
Monday 7 March 2022 12:00, UK
Gary Neville called it "a disgrace". Roy Keane said they "threw in the towel". And the stats show just how much Manchester United's running and performance levels dropped off during their derby defeat at Manchester City.
Riyad Mahrez struck twice in the final stages to take the scoreline to 4-1 and underline Manchester City's supremacy over their neighbours but it was the manner in which the visitors dominated in the second half at the Etihad which annoyed the former Manchester United captains Neville and Keane.
"Manchester United's response to going 3-1 down has been embarrassing. They have given up," Sky Sports pundit Neville said. "They are walking around the pitch. It's nowhere near good enough. As a Manchester United fan, it's embarrassing."
"They threw the towel in which is shameful," Keane added. "You need character and personality when you're up against it and, after the third goal, it was game over."
The data reflects that feeling.
United didn't have a single shot in the second half and, from the 65th minute onwards, City created six chances to none. Pep Guardiola's side out-passed their opponents 292-57 in that period, with 83.6 per cent possession.
In terms of the running stats, City comfortably outperformed their rivals, running 116.03km to United's 112.71km and outsprinting them 162-125.
In the second half, as City ramped up their intensity from 76 sprints to 86, United dropped from 66 to 59.
"It is a difficult game that shows we have a long way to go to close that gap," United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said afterwards. But while the gap in quality is one thing, the difference in athletic output is another.
"The effort and intensity from United in the last 20 minutes was non-existent," said Neville. "The scoreline isn't the problem. It's the response to going 3-1 down that's the problem.
"At the end of the game, Manchester United finished like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace in the last 25 minutes."
Man City host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday at 8pm, while Man Utd host Tottenham on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.