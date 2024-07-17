The Premier League lowdown: Every club's hopes, transfer targets and pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

ARSENAL

What's the story?

Arsenal raised the bar last season and came even closer to toppling the mighty Man City but now the challenge is to go again. They had the third-youngest team in the Premier League last season, so, in theory, the upward curve should continue. Talent, experience, togetherness. They have it all - but will Mikel Arteta eke just a couple of per cent more out of these players to get over the line?

Who are they trying to sign?

Left-back is an area to address, with Oleksandr Zinchenko not having the same impact last term, and Italy and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori would be an intriguing addition - to go along with the return to fitness of Jurrien Timber who missed the majority of last season after signing in summer 2023. David Raya has completed a permanent move but attacking additions cannot be ruled out if Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe move on as expected.

July 24: Arsenal vs Bournemouth; July 27: Arsenal vs Man Utd; July 31: Arsenal vs Liverpool; August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen; August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon

ASTON VILLA

What's the story?

Aston Villa are a Champions League team. Unai Emery's brilliant transformation of Villa has taken them from fearing relegation to dreaming of away days against Europe's elite. Newcastle may be a warning of how difficult it can be to juggle those showpiece Champions League nights with building on Premier League progress, but in Emery Villa have an experienced, inspirational and detail-focused leader committed to continuing their rise.

Who are they trying to sign?

Villa have already been busy, doing deals before the PSR deadline on June 30, including the headline exit of midfield regular Douglas Luiz and the eye-catching signings of Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen and talented England youth international Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus. Everton's Amadou Onana could be a big-money acquisition to come.

July 17: Aston Villa vs Walsall; July 20: Spartak Trnava vs Aston Villa; July 27: Aston Villa vs Columbus Crew; July 31: Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig; August 3: Aston Villa vs Club America; August 7: Aston Villa vs Athletic Bilbao; August 10: Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund

BOURNEMOUTH

What's the story?

Andoni Iraola repaid the faith shown in him by the Bournemouth board, overcoming a slow start to deliver an entertaining and successful brand of football on the south coast. After missing out on a top-half finish by a point, the Cherries will be aiming to take another stride forward this term.

Who are they trying to sign?

Keeping hold of Dominic Solanke and the trio of Milos Kerkez, Max Aarons and Philip Billing - who have all attracted interest - will be a priority, but in terms of incomings, another goalkeeper option - despite the arrival of Alex Paulsen - is on the list, as well as a young striker to cover the likely departure of Kieffer Moore.

July 20: Wrexham vs Bournemouth; July 24: Arsenal vs Bournemouth; August 4: Bournemouth vs Rayo Vallecano; August 10: Bournemouth vs Girona

BRENTFORD

What's the story?

An injury-ravaged 2023/24 season, plus the betting ban for Ivan Toney, left Brentford much further down the table than they had been anticipating, but Thomas Frank kept a cool head to steer them to safety and his end-of-season messaging was an improvement would come with better fortune on the fitness front.

Image: Will Brentford be able to hang on to in-demand Ivan Toney?

Who are they trying to sign?

Frank insisted he was happy with his squad at the end of last season, with forward Igor Thiago signed from Club Brugge for £30m - a move to cover the potential sale of Toney? Perhaps, but it seems the Bees will be on the lookout for more additions. They missed out on Archie Gray but a left-back, centre-back, central midfielder and winger are on their shopping list, with Alfie Doughty, Sepp van den Berg, Max Beier, Johan Bakayoko, Jonathan Rowe and Assane Diao among the names they are tracking.

July 20: AFC Wimbledon vs Brentford; July 25: Benfica vs Brentford; July 30: Estrela da Amadora vs Brentford; August 3: Brentford vs Watford; August 9: Brentford vs Wolfsburg

BRIGHTON

What's the story?

Life after Roberto De Zerbi begins for Brighton, with 31-year-old German Fabian Hurzeler taking the reins after impressing at St Pauli. With European football on their plate - and plenty of injuries disrupting their team selections - Brighton struggled to match their 2022/23 Premier League form last term. Will modern, bold Hurzeler reignite the south coast spark?

Who are they trying to sign?

There has been plenty of trading already done, with Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer and youngsters Malick Youlcaye Amario Cozier-Duberry coming in, but Brighton - with their data-led approach - are also targeting a right-back, such as Kyle Walker-Peters, a central midfielder, where Diego Gomez could be an option, and a winger such as Leeds' Crysencio Summerville. They will be fending off offers from Borussia Dortmund for Pascal Gross too.

July 24: Kashima Antlers vs Brighton; July 28: Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton; August 3: QPR vs Brighton

CHELSEA

What's the story?

A Carabao Cup final and victory in the final five games of the season was not enough to convince the Chelsea board Mauricio Pochettino would return success to Stamford Bridge. So in comes former Pep Guardiola assistant Enzo Maresca, fresh from winning the Championship with Leicester. More disruption or the shake-up this team needs to realise the potential of the many, many young players recruited during the Todd Boehly era? A top-four finish feels like a bare minimum, while there will be pressure to perform in the Club World Cup in Boehly's USA.

Who are they trying to sign?

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has already followed Maresca from Leicester to Chelsea, while Tosin replaces the outgoing Thiago Silva and more young guns have arrived in the shape of Omari Kellyman, Estevao Willian and Marc Guiu. Renato Veiga has come from Juventus to add to the defence, while Aaron Anselmino arrives from Boca Juniors in December. They ain't done yet, though, with Max Beier and Jhon Duran targets. Conor Gallagher's future is again in focus, while Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja are likely to leave.

July 24: Chelsea vs Wrexham; July 27: Chelsea vs Celtic; July 31: Chelsea vs Club America; August 3: Chelsea vs Man City; August 6: Chelsea vs Real Madrid; August 11: Chelsea vs Inter Milan

CRYSTAL PALACE

What's the story?

Crystal Palace supporters did not want last season to end with new boss Oliver Glasner overseeing some of the most exciting football in the Premier League. But Michael Olise is gone and recapturing that momentum suddenly does not seem so straightforward. But if Palace can keep hold of their other attacking gems and capitalise on some serious training-ground time with Glasner this summer an entertaining campaign could well be on the cards.

Image: Michael Olise is gone but Eberechi Eze remains... for now

Who are they trying to sign?

Centre-backs are in demand with a back three the now favoured formation, with Daichi Kamada already recruited. Could former Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards be the Olise replacement?

July 27: Crawley vs Crystal Palace; July 31: Crystal Palace vs Wolves; August 3: Crystal Palace vs West Ham; August 11: Crystal Palace vs FC Nantes

EVERTON

What's the story?

Everton supporters will be hoping for a special final season at Goodison Park and after surviving the points deductions of last season, showing improvement in their overall play under Sean Dyche and with a new takeover progressing, things are looking up.

Who are they trying to sign?

Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye have already come in but it is the outgoings which will be the focus for Everton fans, with Man Utd bids for Jarrad Branthwaite rejected. A potential sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa could mean the Toffees can keep hold of their young defender a little longer but Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be on the move. Dele continues to train with the club.

July 19: Sligo Rovers vs Everton; July 27: Salford City vs Everton; July 30: Coventry vs Everton; August 3: Preston vs Everton

Fulham

What's the story?

Fulham had a mixed season last time around but Marco Silva ultimately guided his team to a reasonably solid 13th-place finish. It marked a minor slip from their 2022/23 finish of 10th place and significant investment will be needed if they are to recover this ground - given the departures of key duo Tosin and Joao Palhinha, and with Willian out of contract.

Image: How do Fulham replace Joao Palhinha?

Who are they trying to sign?

Links to Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe demonstrate the ambition the fanbase will be eager to see, although Mikel Arteta's side appear adamant their homegrown star will not be leaving unless the deal suits all parties involved.

Last summer Fulham wanted Scott McTominay or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a potential Palhinha replacement. They also retain an interest in Fluminense's Andre. A new left-back and a right winger are also on the list.

August 2: Benfica vs Fulham; August 10: Hoffenheim vs Fulham

Ipswich

What's the story?

Kieran McKenna led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League - and then crucially committed his future to the club. The 38-year-old was linked with Manchester United, Brighton and Chelsea after delivering a first top-flight campaign at Portman Road for 22 years before signing a new four-year deal. McKenna's full-throttle football clicked in the second half of their automatic promotion from League One, winning 13 of their 15 remaining games to amass 98 points and return to the Championship after a four-year absence. A second promotion was most unexpected. McKenna's side went goal crazy, netting 92 - the most in the division - on their way to finishing second with 96 points. Now their biggest challenge awaits.

Who are they trying to sign?

Ipswich have been busy strengthening their squad to compete in the Premier League, entering the market for a new goalkeeper, new centre-backs, a right-back, central midfielder, wingers and a new striker.

Bringing back wide man Omari Hutchinson for £18m following his blistering loan from Chelsea last season is a huge boost, but they missed out on winger Jaden Philogene, who is set to re-sign for former club Aston Villa instead.

Right-back has been sorted with the signing of Ben Johnson from West Ham, while a left-footed centre-back in Jacob Greaves has arrived from Hull City and striker Liam Delap cost £20m from Manchester City. With goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky seemingly not signing a new contract and Christian Walton into his final option year, Arijanet Muric has been bought from Burnley.

July 20: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Ipswich; July 27: Ipswich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf; August 2: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Ipswich; August 3: Hoffenheim vs Ipswich

Leicester

What's the story?

Leicester City are back in the top flight after spending just one season in the Championship. However, after losing both head coach Enzo Maresca and star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, the Foxes will have their work cut out if they are to maintain Premier League status.

The arrival of Steve Cooper, who previously spent two years in charge at Nottingham Forest, will boost their chances of survival but additional reinforcements will be needed if they are to outrun the bottom three in 2024/25. Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Issahaku Fatawu, Caleb Okoli and Michael Golding marks a solid return in the market so far, but experience in the final third will now be a priority.

Who are they trying to sign?

Before the end of the window, Leicester are understood to want a new left-back, central-midfielder, winger and a striker, although that could change slightly following Cooper's arrival and any ideas of his own he may have for the team. Replacing Dewsbury-Hall is now a priority along with the other positions they want to strengthen. Money is still tight though.

July 23: Shrewsbury vs Leicester; August 10: Lens vs Leicester

Liverpool

What's the story?

Arne Slot has the unenviable task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, although the new Liverpool head coach has a talented squad full of exciting youngsters and experienced stars with which to make his mark and build on the German's impressive legacy at the club - with Champions League qualification the main aim for the former Feyenoord boss in his debut season in charge of the Reds.

Who are they trying to sign?

Slot, along with Michael Edwards - in charge at ownership group FSG - and new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, want to strengthen, particularly in central midfield following the departure of Thiago Alcantara, with another holding player in there. Centre-back is less of a priority, even though Joel Matip has also gone this summer, although if an outlier came into view they would seriously look at it.

The same could be said in the forward positions too. They had a go at getting Anthony Gordon while Newcastle were in need of a sale to stay in line with PSR before June 30, but the Magpies wanted Jarell Quansah in return, so it did not progress.

Liverpool still need to tie down the long-term futures of prominent players during the Klopp era; namely Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

July 26: Liverpool vs Real Betis; July 31: Liverpool vs Arsenal; August 3: Liverpool vs Man Utd; August 11: Liverpool vs Sevilla

MAN CITY

What's the story?

Champions again. Pep Guardiola's side became the first Premier League side to win four consecutive titles - they are looking to make it five. But Guardiola's contract is due to expire at the end of this season, is this potentially the City manager's final bow at the Etihad Stadium?

Who are they trying to sign?

Given the significant strength of their squad and continued success, Manchester City are not expected to be busy this summer. It is more likely to be a case of whether players want to move on and they need to be replaced. They agreed a deal to sign Savio from sister club Troyes, following his successful loan at Girona last season, which can go through despite agreeing not to transfer clubs.

Sky Sports News has already reported about interest in Julian Alvarez and goalkeeper Ederson from other clubs, but neither of these players have asked to leave and there have been no bids to this point. City may look at the left-back position again anyway for another option, but it is not a priority, and perhaps strengthen in central midfield given Kalvin Phillips looks set for a permanent move away from the club.

July 23: Man City vs Celtic, July 27: Man City vs AC Milan, July 30: Man City vs Barcelona, August 3: Man City vs Chelsea, August 10: Man City vs Man Utd - Community Shield

MAN UTD

What's the story?

The Erik ten Hag era lives on - for now. By winning the FA Cup, the Manchester United manager did enough to stay on and get a new two-year contract - so will the Dutchman take what looks like a second chance at Old Trafford?

Under the new INEOS ownership and Sir Jim Ratcliffe overlooking the club's football operations, the pressure is on Ten Hag. So will we see an improvement in the team who stumbled to eighth in the table and with relegation standards of defending?

Who are they trying to sign?

The first signing of the new era - striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna - is a massive boost and United will now to look to follow up by strengthening in other areas of the team. It is understood they want to sign at least one new centre-back. Jonny Evans has signed a new one-year deal, and they have been in talks for Jarrad Branthwaite at Everton and Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich - but it is Lille's Leny Yoro who is coming in for over £50m.

There is also interest in Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, although the latter, who is also a target for West Ham, is not a possible deal this summer after the two clubs agreed not to transfer players between each other to ensure they can both play in the same UEFA competition. There has been some checking, too, on Jonathan Tah amid his talks with Bayern Munich.

A new defensive midfielder and central midfielder are also on the agenda and PSG's Manuel Ugarte is a target, with an initial approach having been made. Jadon Sancho is back in the fold but a new winger may also be a possibility, with United getting closer to selling Mason Greenwood to either Lazio or Marseille. Victor Lindelof is a target for Fenerbahce, now managed by Jose Mourinho, while there is interest from West Ham and others in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and from Saudi Arabia in Casemiro.

July 15: Man Utd 0-1 Rosenborg - Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, July 20: Man Utd vs Rangers, July 27: Man Utd vs Arsenal, July 31: Man Utd vs Real Betis, August 3: Man Utd vs Liverpool, August 10: Man City vs Man Utd - Community Shield

Newcastle

What's the story?

Newcastle agonisingly missed out on European football due to Manchester United's FA Cup triumph - so the task is now to get an immediate return to the continental stage.

The forward line of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak clicked towards the end of last season and the Magpies will be looking at those two players to lead the charge.

There may be some change at the club, though, with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi leaving the club's board after three seasons, while Eddie Howe is among the front-runners to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss. Are we about to see a different Newcastle?

Who are they trying to sign?

Newcastle sorted their PSR issues with the sales of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest. They signed goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos in the meantime as well as John Ruddy and Lloyd Kelly on free transfers.

Kelly is a left-sided centre-back addition, while they also wanted to sign the right-sided Tosin before he joined Chelsea, suggesting another centre-back could be in the offing.

It is understood Newcastle have also been looking at defensive midfielders, central midfielders, right-wingers and back-up strikers. They have looked at right-wingers for a while and were in for Michael Olise before he joined Bayern, and tried for Anthony Elanga amid the Anderson discussions

In terms of outgoings, Newcastle are open to selling Miguel Almiron to Saudi Arabia, while there was also speculation over the futures of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson in January.

July 27: Hull vs Newcastle, July 31: Newcastle vs Urawa Red Diamonds, August 3: Newcastle vs Yokohama F. Marinos, August 9: Newcastle vs Girona, August 10: Newcastle vs Stade Brestois

Nottingham Forest

What's the story?

Nottingham Forest joined Everton in avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season, despite being handed a hefty points deduction during the campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have since taken a more measured approach in the transfer window - in comparison to the previous scattergun recruitment strategy that had been on display at the City Ground - as his 2024/25 squad continues to take shape.

Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United has been the marquee signing so far, as the Reds aim to kickstart a more promising season with a win against Bournemouth on August 17.

Who are they trying to sign?

Nottingham Forest sorted their PSR issues by selling Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate to Lyon for a combined £40m. They can now continue their philosophy over the last year of focusing on signing players under 25, following on from the successes of players like Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Murillo and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

In that vein, Forest have signed young St Pauli winger Eric da Silva Moreira and Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, as well as Marko Stamenic before loaning him to Olympiakos. They also want to strengthen at centre-back with more established talent and are in talks with Fiorentina over a deal for Nikola Milenkovic. A left-back, central midfielder and new forward could also come in.

July 13: Chesterfield 0-3 Nottingham Forest; July 19: Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland; July 23: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall; July 27: Nottingham Forest vs Elche

SOUTHAMPTON

What's the story?

Southampton finished as the Championship's fourth-placed side last season, three points behind Leeds, but made a triumphant return to the Premier League via the play-offs. The reset button was pressed when dropping down a tier in 2023, and a mass clear-out followed. Top players left, before a new-look management team and support-staff structure was put in place. Those in board positions running the club are unrecognisable from the last time Saints were in the top flight. Lots of change, now comes the hardest part - finding some continuity and stability.

Image: Championship play-off winners Southampton are back in the Premier League

Who are they trying to sign?

Southampton are looking to continue their ethos of having a core of English talent, and in that vein have signed Ronnie Edwards from Peterborough, Nathan Wood from Swansea and free agent Charlie Taylor at left-back, as well as midfielder Flynn Downes on a permanent deal from West Ham after a successful loan spell. They want to pursue another attacking central midfielder and a striker, with continued interest in Chelsea's Armando Broja.

July 24: Bordeaux vs Saints; July 27: Montpellier vs Saints; July 31: Oxford vs Saints; August 3: Millwall vs Saints; August 7: Saints vs Lazio; August 10: Saints vs Getafe

Tottenham

What's the story?

Ange Postecoglou may have played down the importance of finishing in the top four last season but a return to the Champions League and hard evidence of that all-round progress he is targeting feel like essential returns from the coming campaign. A long-awaited trophy would go down well too! But after making hay in his honeymoon period there is no doubt the second half of the season proved much tougher for Postecoglou and - with Paul Merson warning the fans will now expect an improved, more consistent campaign - there will be greater expectation on the Australian and his young squad this time around.

Who are they trying to sign?

Tottenham have had two positional priorities - a central midfielder of the Conor Gallagher mould - and another winger-forward, following the release of several players. Timo Werner has joined on another loan, while the opportunity to sign such a promising young talent as 18-year-old Leeds midfielder Archie Gray was too good to pass up, but they do remain interested in Gallagher and Villa's Jacob Ramsey ahead of some proposed changes in midfield.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is likely to go if they can get a club the player likes and a bid the club likes, while Oliver Skipp is also thought to want more game-time and Giovani Lo Celso's future is on the agenda again.

Any further business in other positions will depend on outgoings, with decisions still to be made and a number of players keen for clarity over their futures at the club including Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence and Richarlison.

Movement here may see a young back-up striker (Jonathan David and Lois Openda are two they like), right-back (Kyle Walker-Peters is on the list), and/or a versatile left-sided defender (someone who can play left centre-back and left-back) come in before the end of the window.

July 17: Hearts vs Tottenham; July 20: QPR vs Tottenham; July 27: Tottenham vs Vissel Kobe; July 31: Team K League vs Tottenham; August 3: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham; August 10: Tottenham vs Bayern Munich

West Ham

What's the story?

It is a new season and a new era at the London Stadium, as Julen Lopetegui takes over from David Moyes. The Scot enjoyed two stints in east London - from 2017 to 2024 - but has now made way for the former Spain and Real Madrid boss, who shockingly left his last role in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers just a few days before the 2023/24 season started.

The new boss has already been backed heavily in the transfer window - with centre-back Max Kilman and Brazilian wonderkid Luis Guilherme arriving for a combined fee of around £59m - as the Hammers look to build on the ninth-placed finish from last season.

West Ham are far from done in the transfer window and the club will now look to continue building around Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and the fresh faces that have arrived through the door.

Who are they trying to sign?

West Ham are prioritising a few positions this summer. Centre-back was one of the top ones, and they have signed Max Kilman. They have agreed a deal with Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo but there is no agreement with the player yet. The club had also been looking for a new right-winger and have already captured exciting young star Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

The Hammers also want another right-back and have had talks with Southampton about Kyle Walker-Peters. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another name of interest.

Midfielder and striker are also on the agenda, with Watford's Ismael Kone, Lille's Jonathan David, Villa's Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion some of the names on their list .

July 15: Ferencvaros 2-2 West Ham; July 20: Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham; July 27: Wolves vs West Ham;

August 3: Crystal Palace vs West Ham; August 10: West Ham vs Celta Vigo

Wolves

What's the story?

Wolves were largely tipped for relegation ahead of the 2023/24 campaign following the shock exit of Julen Lopetegui just days before their first game of the Premier League. Despite being without star man Pedro Neto for the vast majority of the season, Gary O'Neil's side cruised to survival and will now look to kick on in 2024/25.

Funds looked as if they would be tight once again this summer but after the sale of captain Max Kilman to West Ham for £40m, an influx of young exciting talent has now arrived at Molineux. Jorgen Strand Larsen, Pedro Lima and Rodrigo Gomes could be smart investments for the club - who have recruited well and sold big across recent years.

Image: Will Wolves hold onto key man Pedro Neto?

Who are they trying to sign?

Wolves have some money to reinvest after obtaining £40m from West Ham for Kilman, and they have used some of it already signing striker Larsen, 20-year-old right-back Gomes from Braga and 18-year-old Lima.

There is also interest in Neto from Tottenham and others, while Marseille have bid forHee-Chan Hwang, although Wolves consider him not for sale. Rayan Ait-Nouri is another one other clubs like a lot.

As well as replacing anyone who leaves, Wolves would be interested in signing a new centre-back and a winger.

July 27: Wolves vs West Ham; July 31: Wolves vs Crystal Palace; August 3: Wolves vs RB Leipzig; August 10: Wolves vs Rayo Vallecano