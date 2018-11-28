Kevin Nolan turns down AFC Wimbledon manager's job

Kevin Nolan left Notts County in August after a six-game winless run

Kevin Nolan has turned down the chance to become the next AFC Wimbledon manager after holding talks with the club on Wednesday, Sky Sports News understands.

Nolan was offered the chance to replace Neal Ardley, who left 10 days ago by mutual consent after six years at the club.

The former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder began his managerial career at Leyton Orient in 2016.

A spell with Notts County followed that, but he was sacked in August after a six-game winless run.

Sky Sports News understands Russell Slade, Shaun Derry and former Wimbledon player Wally Downes were on a four-man shortlist alongside Nolan and will now be considered for the role.

AFC Wimbledon are currently second bottom of League One and have lost nine of their last 10 league games.