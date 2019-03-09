LISTEN: Premier League Live podcast with Liam Rosenior, Clinton Morrison

Kelly Cates is joined by Liam Rosenior and Clinton Morrison to look back on Brighton's 2-1 win over rivals Crystal Palace.

Anthony Knockaert's second-half wonder strike saw Brighton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to move level on points with their rivals.

Our two pundits assess whether Knockaert's wonder strike, whether the Frenchman should have been sent off in the first minute and Glenn Murray's 100th league goal.

