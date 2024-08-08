Sky Sports Fantasy Podcast: Listen and subscribe to our Fantasy Premier League podcast

Sky Sports Fantasy Podcast is dedicated to helping you make the right choices each week in Fantasy Premier League.

Hosted by James Savundra and Mark Briggs, we'll have new episodes every Tuesday throughout the season with insights from Sky Sports News reporters and Fantasy experts.

Each week we'll discuss all the key FPL talking points, plus we'll have tips and advice to give you the edge over your mini-league rivals and boost your overall ranking.

Make sure to give Sky Sports Fantasy Podcast a follow so you don't miss an episode.

Apple Podcasts Apple Podcasts , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Apple Podcasts cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Apple Podcasts cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Apple Podcasts cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Subscribe now on: