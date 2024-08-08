Sky Sports Fantasy Podcast: Listen and subscribe to our Fantasy Premier League podcast

Thursday 8 August 2024 16:25, UK
Sky Sports Fantasy Podcast is dedicated to helping you make the right choices each week in Fantasy Premier League.
Hosted by James Savundra and Mark Briggs, we'll have new episodes every Tuesday throughout the season with insights from Sky Sports News reporters and Fantasy experts.
Each week we'll discuss all the key FPL talking points, plus we'll have tips and advice to give you the edge over your mini-league rivals and boost your overall ranking.
Make sure to give Sky Sports Fantasy Podcast a follow so you don't miss an episode.
Subscribe now on: