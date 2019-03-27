Sky Sports Fantasy Football bargain buys: Neil Etheridge impresses

Neil Etheridge saving one of three penalties thus far this campaign

We take a look at the surprise packages from the top five in each position for Fantasy Football points per million.

These players have impressed and rewarded Fantasy Football bosses with fine performances throughout the year, despite their respectable and affordable prices.

Goalkeepers

3. Neil Etheridge - Cardiff (£6.2m): 19.68 points per million

The Cardiff stopper boasts the most Fantasy Football points out of his team-mates with 122 and sits third in the goalkeeper column in terms of points-per-million, only bettered by Alisson Becker and Ederson. Etheridge has eight clean sheets in 30 matches and has saved a total of three penalties this campaign, bettered by no other goalkeeper in the Premier League this term. All of this has accounted to an impressive debut Premier League season.

Defenders

5. Matt Doherty - Wolves (£6.5m): 19.08 points per million

Doherty earned his fifth and sixth cap for Republic of Ireland during the week as a result of his fine form at Wolves throughout the season. The rampant right wing-back has contributed to nine goals thus far (three goals, six assists), which has been reflected in the 16.1 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses that have currently recruited his services.

Matt Doherty boasts six assists for Wolves this term

On top of this, despite his attacking prowess and threat, he has the ability to earn Fantasy Football points from clean sheets, which he has done on six occasions this campaign.

Midfielders

1. James Maddison - Leicester (£7.6m): 18.55 points per million

The England U21 international received his first call-up to the England squad in October after a string of impressive performances since arriving at Leicester from Norwich in the summer. Similarly to Doherty, Maddison is a popular pick among Fantasy Football managers, with 14.1 per cent owning the playmaker within their side.

Maddison brags the most Fantasy Football points for Leicester

They will have been rewarded with six goals and six assists, while a hefty five Sky Sports Man of the Match awards have come his way too. He is 19 points ahead of Jamie Vardy and has 141 for the season, more than any other Leicester player.

Strikers

1. Raul Jimenez - Wolves (£7.9m): 21.01 points per million

It is no surprise to see the Wolves frontman at the top of the value-for-money charts in respect to Premier League strikers. He is the 14th highest scorer in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, which is a testament in itself to how well he has done this season.

Raul Jimenez has been quite the signing for Wolves

Jimenez has toppled Doherty in terms of Fantasy Football points for Wolves with 166 and will hope to extend his loan and consequently remain in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping for the same fate with the Mexican contributing to 20 goals through his 12 strikes and eight assists, as well as his four Sky Sports Man of the Match awards.