Fantasy Football: Scout's diary heading into Gameweek 8

Who will be in your starting XI for this weekend's action?

Last Updated: 28/09/19 11:14am

Mohamed Salah is a popular choice
Mohamed Salah is a popular choice

Former Fantasy Football champion Dan Cox brings us his latest diary, documenting the highs and lows of his Fantasy Football season - how will he fare this weekend?

Gameweek 7 Review

Friday

I avoided the Southampton vs Bournemouth game on Friday night as I didn't want to waste a transfer on a player I didn't really want in my team long-term - there was no one player who I felt was going to get a double-digit haul.

Harry Wilson has 31 Fantasy Football points thus far
Harry Wilson has 31 Fantasy Football points thus far

I was pretty pleased to escape the night without too much damage. Harry Wilson was highly owned and owners would have been pleased with his 14-point captaincy. I feel this is a middle-range score. On one hand, I would be happy with 14 points, but if you now plan to move him out it is another transfer used.

Saturday

Saturday was a mixed day for me. If you told me that my captain - Sergio Aguero - would start in an 8-0 win over Watford, I would have been expecting at least a hat-trick. One goal is bitterly disappointing. I also have Raheem Sterling, who didn't start, and I can only imagine what sort of points he would have returned in such a scoreline.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was not even included in the squad. Benjamin Mendy's swift return to first team action caught me by surprise and I am really not comfortable with a rotating full-back leaving me with 10 players on occasions.

Nicolas Otamendi scored, alongside his clean sheet and passing bonus. Ederson also picked up a clean sheet and save bonus points, so this was impressive from the two. What else can you say about Kevin De Bruyne? A goal, two assists and man-of-the-match performance for 17 points.

Nicolas Otamendi had an improved performance against Watford
Nicolas Otamendi had an improved performance against Watford

Caglar Soyuncu, while conceding, did manage to pick up tackle bonus points so that was pleasing - despite being down to nine players, I still scored well.

Sunday

Sunday was even better. It was a first Premier League goal for Nicolas Pepe and John McGinn again delivered a great haul. The Scotland international earned 14 points from a goal, man-of-the-match award and tier two shot bonus.

My captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left it late but scored to earn me 14 points. Frederic Guilbert didn't return any points, but after his heroics last Monday he is allowed to be afforded a few blanks, especially given his price tag.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has six goals in as many games for Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has six goals in as many games for Arsenal

My Team

Ederson; Guilbert, Soyuncu, Otamendi, Zinchenko; McGinn, De Bruyne, Pepe; Aubameyang, Salah, Sterling.

Overall Position - 284

Gameweek 7 Points - 113

Overall Points - 579

Captaincy Plan

Saturday - Raheem Sterling

Sunday - Caglar Soyuncu

Monday - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

