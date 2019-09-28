Fantasy Football: Scout's diary heading into Gameweek 8

Mohamed Salah is a popular choice

Former Fantasy Football champion Dan Cox brings us his latest diary, documenting the highs and lows of his Fantasy Football season - how will he fare this weekend?

Gameweek 7 Review

Friday

I avoided the Southampton vs Bournemouth game on Friday night as I didn't want to waste a transfer on a player I didn't really want in my team long-term - there was no one player who I felt was going to get a double-digit haul.

Harry Wilson has 31 Fantasy Football points thus far

I was pretty pleased to escape the night without too much damage. Harry Wilson was highly owned and owners would have been pleased with his 14-point captaincy. I feel this is a middle-range score. On one hand, I would be happy with 14 points, but if you now plan to move him out it is another transfer used.

Saturday

Saturday was a mixed day for me. If you told me that my captain - Sergio Aguero - would start in an 8-0 win over Watford, I would have been expecting at least a hat-trick. One goal is bitterly disappointing. I also have Raheem Sterling, who didn't start, and I can only imagine what sort of points he would have returned in such a scoreline.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was not even included in the squad. Benjamin Mendy's swift return to first team action caught me by surprise and I am really not comfortable with a rotating full-back leaving me with 10 players on occasions.

Nicolas Otamendi scored, alongside his clean sheet and passing bonus. Ederson also picked up a clean sheet and save bonus points, so this was impressive from the two. What else can you say about Kevin De Bruyne? A goal, two assists and man-of-the-match performance for 17 points.

Nicolas Otamendi had an improved performance against Watford

Caglar Soyuncu, while conceding, did manage to pick up tackle bonus points so that was pleasing - despite being down to nine players, I still scored well.

Sunday

Sunday was even better. It was a first Premier League goal for Nicolas Pepe and John McGinn again delivered a great haul. The Scotland international earned 14 points from a goal, man-of-the-match award and tier two shot bonus.

My captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left it late but scored to earn me 14 points. Frederic Guilbert didn't return any points, but after his heroics last Monday he is allowed to be afforded a few blanks, especially given his price tag.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has six goals in as many games for Arsenal

My Team

Ederson; Guilbert, Soyuncu, Otamendi, Zinchenko; McGinn, De Bruyne, Pepe; Aubameyang, Salah, Sterling.

Overall Position - 284

Gameweek 7 Points - 113

Overall Points - 579

Captaincy Plan

Saturday - Raheem Sterling

Sunday - Caglar Soyuncu

Monday - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang