Dundee ask players to take 30 per cent wage cut

The playing staff at Dens Park, who are currently furloughed, have been asked to forego a portion of their salaries

Dundee's players have been asked to take wage cuts of up to 30 per cent, with the Scottish Championship club looking to alleviate some of the financial pressure incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Players at Dens Park are believed to be considering their positions, however sources close to the club have suggested that most members of manager James McPake's squad will agree to the cuts.

The move is in line with a number of Scottish Premiership and Championship sides who have asked players to forego a portion of their salaries, take wage deferrals, and have used the UK Government's Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff.

Dundee will begin playing Scottish Championship matches again in October

On Friday, assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl and sports scientist Cammy McDermid left the club, as Dundee undertake a program of major cost-cutting.

Dundee's players are currently furloughed, with the squad yet to return to training.

The Championship's proposed start date for the 2020/21 campaign is October 17, with clubs set for a shortened 27-match season.

Meanwhile, next season's Premiership is scheduled to begin on August 1, after Celtic were crowned champions and Hearts were relegated from the top-flight, following the decision to curtail the 2019/20 season.

Dundee finished the 2019/20 campaign in third place in the second-tier, 18 points behind league champions and rivals Dundee United, who will play in the Premiership next term.

Dundee's vote to end the SPFL season in April was the subject of controversy, after the SPFL did not recieve their original electroic vote on the matter - meaning that the directors' written resolution was passed.