Charlie Adam: Dundee captain hopes club can go on to match St Johnstone success

Dundee captain Charlie Adam wants his boyhood club to eventually emulate St Johnstone's success in recent years ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

The Tayside team clinched a return to Scotland's top division after a two-year absence in May, with 35-year-old Adam named Championship Player of the Season.

Adam says St Johnstone are the "marker" for all Scottish clubs outside Rangers and Celtic after their domestic cup double in the 2020-21 campaign, but bringing stability in the Premiership must be the immediate goal.

"Safety is the key and then we can build on that for the future," he told Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully in the next couple of years we are looking to move to a new stadium, progress the football club and the only way we can do that is by being in the Premiership.

"We have got to take the momentum from last season, winning football matches, into this season.

"If we want to look at a marker and where we can go and do things then definitely St Johnstone."

Image: Charlie Adam signed a two-year deal at Dundee last summer

Adam believes the competition within the Scottish Premiership will be at its strongest in a while.

"It's going to be a great league next year," the ex-Scotland international said.

"Hopefully we are part of some entertaining games and we can do ourselves and the city proud because it has been a long time since we have been in the Premiership. We are delighted to be there and we look forward to a big challenge."

4:02 Dundee chief John Nelms discusses the club's return to the Premiership, the strength of the league, aiming for a top-six finish and getting fans back in grounds.

The promotion of Dundee and Hearts means there will be three derbies in the Scottish Premiership next season and Adam is looking forward to playing in front of fans on a regular basis, particularly against city rivals Dundee United.

"Walking out there across the road, 150 yards down the road, hopefully as captain playing in front of that crowd with Dundee fans will be amazing," Adam said.

"I relish the challenge. The older you get you appreciate it a little bit more."

Dundee were steered to promotion by first-time manager James McPake, who oversaw a saw strong finish to the season, which featured just one defeat in their final 10 games.

2:27 Dundee manager James McPake looks ahead to the club's return to the Premiership, discusses transfers and talks about the Dundee derby!

Former Scotland international and West Brom midfielder Graham Dorrans is training with Dundee after a spell in Australia and McPake says the squad will be competitive.

"When we got the job we said we were trying to build a squad that could get us promoted but also compete in the Premiership," said McPake, who was appointed following the club's relegation in 2019.

"We didn't want wholesale changes. We didn't want 10 in, 10 say out. We believe we have built a strong squad."

Dundee open their Scottish Premiership campaign against St Mirren at Dens Park on July 31.