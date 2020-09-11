Tottenham close to loan for US forward Alex Morgan

USA World Cup winner Alex Morgan is close to joining Tottenham Hotspur on a short-term deal until the end of December.

Morgan most recently played for Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League.

Morgan would become the latest USA World Cup winner to join a WSL club this summer after Manchester City signed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, while Tobin Heath and Christen Press have arrived at Manchester United.

The 31-year-old recently gave birth to her daughter in May.

More to follow...