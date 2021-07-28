Tokyo Olympics: Karen Bardsley on Team GB devastation and new Manchester City deal

Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has revealed the "gut-wrenching" devastation she felt at being forced to withdraw from the Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Bardsley, 36, was set to feature at her second Olympics after being part of the London 2012 squad but sustained a hamstring injury while on loan at US side OL Reign in May.

The two-time World Cup semi-finalist has now signed a new one-year contract at City, which will see her remain at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Bardsley also suffered a hamstring injury during the 2019 World Cup which took 15 months to recover from.

Reflecting on missing out on the delayed Olympics, Bardsley told Sky Sports News: "I was loving every minute being back on the pitch [with OL Reign]. I felt like I was playing and training really well and felt a real connection with my team.

"That was really fulfilling and heart-warming. To juxtapose that with a gut-wrenching, cruel sensation… It is not a question of lucky or unlucky, it is more a question of perspective I suppose.

"Obviously, straight away when I found out and felt like I wasn't probably going to be able to go I was devastated. I had a really tough time for the first few days afterwards."

Image: Bardsley has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester City

Bardsley has played more than 100 games and already won seven major honours for City since becoming one of the club's first signings when they turned professional in 2014.

City finished second in the WSL last season behind champions Chelsea, while they were beaten by eventual Champions League winners Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

"We are on the cusp of being really successful," said Bardsley, who also anticipates taking a greater off-field role within the club.

"We always want to win trophies. We all know that Champions League is something we are really striving to achieve."

Team GB, under the leadership of interim England head coach Hege Riise, will face Australia in the quarter-finals of the Olympics on Friday after they progressed as group winners.