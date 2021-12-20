Arsenal to host Man Utd in Continental League Cup quarter-finals as holders Chelsea draw West Ham

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Continental Tyres League Cup, while holders Chelsea will visit West Ham.

Tottenham will face Championship leaders Liverpool at home and either Charlton/Leicester or Manchester City will host Bristol City.

The ties will be played on January 19 and 20.

The Football Association announced the final will be held at AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium on March 5.

Image: Holders Chelsea have dominated the competition in recent years

The showpiece could be played in front of a crowd of up to 9,000 spectators, with fans due back after Chelsea, as part of a domestic treble, beat Bristol City 6-0 in last season's final at Watford's Vicarage Road behind closed doors.

Kelly Simmons, the FA's director of the women's professional game, said: "We wanted a really intimate stadium that could potentially generate a really good atmosphere.

"We feel we have that in AFC Wimbledon and we are really looking forward to welcoming fans for this final, who I am sure will create a really good buzz within the stadium."

Emma Hayes' Chelsea side, who along with Arsenal were exempt from the group stage due to their participation in the Champions League group stage, are aiming to retain the cup for the third consecutive year.

Quarter-final draw in full:

West Ham United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Charlton/Leicester City or Manchester City v Bristol City

Arsenal v Manchester City