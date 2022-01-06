Coventry United: Women's Championship club handed 10-point penalty by FA after entering voluntary liquidation

Women's Championship side Coventry United have been hit with a 10-point deduction by the Football Association after entering voluntary liquidation last month.

The penalty has been applied immediately and sees Coventry drop to -4 points and fall to the bottom of the division, 10 points behind 11th-placed Watford.

The FA's punishment comes despite the club being saved from liquidation earlier this week by Lewis Taylor, the CEO of the Midlands-based energy company, Energy Angels.

Taylor says he will "absolutely" appeal the points deduction, which he will be able to do once he completes his purchase of the club. The deal is expected to go through next week.

Taylor says he is willing to invest between £200,000 to £250,000 to ensure Coventry can finish the 2021/22 season.

Taylor told Sky Sports News on Monday he is not just aiming to secure the long-term future of Coventry - who only turned fully professional this season - but that he also wants to help guide the club into the Women's Super League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry United's Anna Wilcox says it feels 'almost too good to be true' after an agreement was reached to save the club from liquidation

"The deal is solely between us and the existing shareholders, so we're not reliant on any third parties to say we can or can't do this," he said.

"I envisage the existing shareholders to just be happy someone else is willing to take it all on.

"We're not doing this just to keep the team together this season. That's the immediate concern, but I wouldn't be here doing this if it was only for this season.

"There's a potential to play WSL here, which should always be the goal."

Taylor revealed he held virtual meetings on New Year's Day with manager Jay Bradford and the club's players to explain his takeover bid.

He said: "We've had a really positive response from the squad.

"We will shore the situation up very quickly and get the players paid for a start and make sure we're training on Wednesday morning.

"I want to reverse everything to December 22 when everything was OK and give reassurances that the players have the confidence to go and train, play and get results."