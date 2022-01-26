Chelsea vs Tottenham: Women's Super League fixture rearranged for March 23, live on Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Women's Super League has been rearranged for Wednesday, March 23, live on Sky Sports.

The original fixture - due to be played on January 7 - was postponed due to a combination of Covid-19 cases and injuries in Chelsea's squad.

The decision to call off the match was agreed between both teams and the FA.

The rearranged game will take place at Chelsea's home ground Kingsmeadow and kick off at 7.45pm.

Defending champions Chelsea are third in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, while Spurs are a point behind in fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Brighton and Chelsea

The Barclays FA Women's Super League has a new home this season on Sky Sports with up to 35 games shown exclusively live. The deal covers the next three seasons and has seen the WSL added to Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

The current Sky Sports Barclays FA WSL presenter line-up is led by presenter Caroline Barker and includes expert pundit Karen Carney and reporter Lynsey Hooper with commentators Jacqui Oatley and Seb Hutchinson. Jessica Creighton also hosts the Inside the WSL show, aired every Thursday.

Here's how to follow across Sky Sports:

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly from Thursday, September 9 on Sky Sports Premier League, the half an hour show will review and preview matches, include in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind-the-scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Digital - Keep up with the latest analysis, features and interviews on the Sky Sports app and SkySports.com. Follow action from each game and stay up-to-date with the latest scores, plus in-game clips and free match highlights available.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, a new bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

Sky Showcase - All Sky customers will benefit from being able to watch the opening weekend fixtures on Sky Showcase (channel 106) without a Sky Sports subscription. This newly branded channel is designed to curate some of the top shows, films and sports from across Sky's channels and will highlight Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Reading on Friday, September 3 at 7pm, followed by Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sunday, September 5 at 11.30am for the opening weekend.