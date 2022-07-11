England talking points: Don't doubt Ellen White's credentials, Norway suffer defensive nightmare in Women's Euros

England registered a record-breaking victory over two-times European champions Norway to seal qualification as Group A winners on Monday evening. But what more did we learn about Sarina Wiegman's side?

Is it really "coming home"?

England just hammered the seventh ranked nation in Europe - a team containing a Ballon d'Or winner and various other players that have dominated the continent at club level.

Image: England scored three goals inside half an hour to take control of the game against Norway

They were quick to spot the Norwegian defence's weaknesses and ruthlessly tore them apart.

It's everything head coach Wiegman has been asking for and the first time we've seen England truly pick apart top-class opposition under her stewardship.

Wiegman knows how to win a home Euros, has she instilled that into her new nation already?

Don't doubt White

Ellen White's place in the starting XI was a topic of much discussion in the build-up to this game.

After only four Women's Super League goals for Manchester City all season - and just two for England this calendar year - an increasing number of fans and pundits wanted to see fresh blood up front.

But against Norway, we saw the return of 'Showtime' Ellen White - when the world's watching, the No 9 starts scoring.

Now just one goal off Wayne Rooney's all-time England record, White has cemented her place as one of her country's greatest ever forwards. That reputation will only be enhanced the further England go in the competition.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Pressure? What pressure?

Norway head coach Martin Sjogren insisted England were under pressure going into the presumptive group decider, which is something Wiegman didn't necessarily agree with.

After such a resounding win, the so-called pressure will turn to fervent expectation as the nation gets excited about the potential of this team.

England have been seen as "one of the favourites" for some time. Expect the odds to shorten and the hyperbole to increase over the next few days.

What's Norwegian for "shell-shocked"?

Image: Alessia Russo and Beth Mead celebrate England going 7-0 up

After conceding the fourth goal in the first half, Norway's players held an impromptu huddle to try to make sure the game didn't turn into a rout. They went on to let in another two before the break.

All the talk in the build-up was about their exciting and experienced attacking threats. England fans were worried about Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten and many others.

When times got hard Norway struggled to get any of them on the ball, some of the world's best attackers just became training cones for England to pass and dribble around.

How do Norway turn this around ahead of a huge match against Austria on Friday?

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 5-1 Italy

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group A: England 8-0 Norway

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick-off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley