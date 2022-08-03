WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports has announced three more live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month.

Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea on Sunday September 18 at 6.45pm and in week three of the new season, there is a bumper double-header on Sky Sports as Emma Hayes and Co travel to face City, with that game getting under way at 4pm.

Then at 6.45pm, Liverpool entertain city-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, the first women's game played at the Reds' iconic home since November 2019, where 23,500 supporters watched Everton beat Liverpool 1-0.

On the Anfield derby, Beard said: "It's going to be a fantastic occasion. Watching the last game in 2019, with more than 23,000 in the stadium, the atmosphere sounded unbelievable.

Week Two & Three fixtures on Sky Sports Liverpool vs Chelsea - 6.45pm, Sunday September 18

Chelsea vs Man City - 4pm, Sunday September 25

Liverpool vs Everton - 6.45pm, Sunday September 25

"The Merseyside derby is the first fixture I look for as we really missed the game last year. It's great to be playing Everton again and even better that it will be at Anfield."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's opening-weekend WSL encounter at City will be shown live on Sky Sports earlier in September, with Tottenham against Manchester United featuring as well.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title last season, finishing a point behind Chelsea as the Blues retained the WSL trophy with a dramatic 4-2 win over Manchester United on the day of the season.

Jonas Eidevall's side will begin their campaign on Sunday September 11 against City, who finished eight points behind them in third last season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

United's trip to north London to face Tottenham on Saturday September 10 will also be shown live on Sky Sports, with the match kicking off at 12.30pm.

Marc Skinner's team will be hoping to go one better this season and claim their place in the Champions League spots after a resurgent City side pipped them to third spot last season, finishing five points ahead of their rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Chelsea were crowned champions, we take a look at all the best goals of the WSL 2021/22 season

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season. All games 2pm kick off on Sunday September 11 unless stated:

Tottenham vs Manchester United, Saturday September 10 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 12.30pm

Chelsea vs West Ham - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 11

Everton vs Leicester City - 1pm, Sunday, September 11

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Reading vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Arsenal, September 11 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 7pm

Tottenham vs Manchester United, Saturday September 10 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 12.30pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal, September 11 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 7pm

Liverpool vs Chelsea, September 18 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 6.45pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City - September 25, live on Sky Sports; kick off at 4pm



Liverpool vs Everton - September 25, live on Sky Sports; kick off at 6.45pm