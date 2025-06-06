Millie Bright: Sarina Wiegman unsure if Chelsea defender will play for England again after pulling out of Euro 2025

Sarina Wiegman has admitted she does not know whether Millie Bright will play for England again after the defender ruled herself out of Euro 2025 selection.

Bright asked not to be selected for this summer's tournament to focus on her physical and mental wellbeing.

On Thursday evening, Chelsea confirmed the defender had undergone minor surgery and will begin her rehabilitation period with the club's medical team.

"I don't know," Wiegman told Sky Sports News when asked whether the Chelsea captain will play for her country again after confirming a 23-player squad to defend their title this summer.

"I'm just sad and disappointed that she's not in a very good place. I hope she's doing well but we haven't had conversations about after the Euros. It's all about the Euros."

Bright's withdrawal has led to bigger-picture concerns about whether the demands on top-level players are too high.

Wiegman says more should be done to protect players and prevent similar issues from occurring in the future, as England approach their tournament opener against France on July 5.

She said: "That's the demands of the game both internationally and domestically. They're at the highest level, they have to perform and show up - but they need some rest, too.

"It's very exciting as players have so many incredible games, they're all on TV, there's a lot of visibility. At the same time, the demands on the players are high, too."

So much of the build-up to the Euros squad announcement was about Bright and her fellow senior players, Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, who have retired from international football.

But despite England missing three of their most experienced players, Nikita Parris, who has 74 caps on the international stage, was left out of the squad after being limited to a place on the standby list.

The squad will meet at St George's Park to begin their Euros preparations on Monday June 16.

The standby players will stay with the squad until they depart for Switzerland on Monday June 30, the day after the Lionesses' friendly against Jamaica at the King Power Stadium.

"That was very hard," Wiegman admitted when recalling the chat she had with the Brighton striker to inform her she hadn't made the squad.

"Nikita took the opportunity when I asked her in February, she gave everything. She showed up on and off the pitch, she was a leader.

"We had the conversation but there's so much competition in the strikers' line. The others won the competition."

Between them, Euros winners Earps, Bright, Kirby and Parris have 292 caps, but Wiegman insists the squad she's picked to repeat their achievements can have a summer to remember.

"We're in a very good position. Players are coming back, we're still building. We have options in the squad and the competition's really high. I'm confident we'll do well."

Chelsea confirm surgery for Bright

Chelsea Women have announced defender Millie Bright has undergone minor knee surgery.

The England international this week made herself unavailable for selection for the Lionesses' Euro 2025 squad.

The club statement read: "Chelsea can confirm defender Millie Bright has today undergone minor knee surgery.

"Millie will begin a period of rehabilitation with the support of the club's medical department."

Prior to ruling herself out of the Euros, Bright was absent from England's latest squad to undertake "an extended period of recovery", the FA said.

The Chelsea captain expanded on that in a podcast with former England team-mate Rachel Daly last week, saying "mentally and physically I'm at my limits" and that "you need to value yourself and your mental health and body."

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Man City), Anna Moorehouse (Orlando Pride).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Maya Le Tissier (Man Utd), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Man Utd), Jess Park (Man Utd), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Man Utd), Keira Walsh (Chelsea).

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Man City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).