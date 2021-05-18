Partick Thistle 'speechless' as 97 per cent of fans reject season ticket refund offer

Partick Thistle say they are "speechless" after 97 per cent of their fans turned down an offer of a refund on their season tickets for the 2019/20 season, a gesture which could save the club around £100,000.

The Jags enjoyed a successful campaign on the pitch, as Ian McCall's side enjoyed a sensational late run to be crowned Scottish Division One champions.

The coronavirus pandemic meant they were unable to watch their side in person, with fans last in attendance at Firhill for the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline in March 2020.

A statement on the club's website read: "It has been proven beyond all doubt over the last year that Partick Thistle fans are world class when it comes to supporting the club through thick and thin.

"Over the past 12 months, all while not being able to attend a single match, Thistle fans have continued to offer unrelenting backing of the club through purchases of match streams, player sponsorships, 50/50 tickets and advertising opportunities around Firhill, to name just a few. Then there is the incredible volume of donations through the supporter-led GoFundMe fundraising page as well as numerous individual private donations made to the club.

"The Thistle faithful have now shown their latest display of support to the club after just 3 per cent of 2020/21 season ticket holders took up the refund option provided by the club earlier this month, as was promised at the start of the season.

"We know that the ongoing situation means life remains extremely tough at the moment and so we are genuinely pleased that supporters who required a refund to assist them at this challenging time took up the option.

"With only 38 out of 1,231 (3.09 per cent) season ticket holders doing so, this resulted in a total refund cost of less than £5,000 - should all 2020/21 season ticket holders have claimed the refund they were entitled to, the cost to the club would have been close to £100,000.

"This is another incredible gesture by our season ticket holders and a continuation of the amazing support that all Thistle fans have shown us over the last year. Offering refunds remains the correct thing to do and the support returned by the red and yellow army is humbling and appreciative.

We know that life remains extremely tough at the moment so we are pleased that supporters who required a ST refund took up the option.



We thank all Thistle fans who have chosen to leave their refund with the club - your kindness is humbling and appreciated by all at Firhill. — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) May 17, 2021

"The impact of this is a massive financial boost to the club as we continue to plan for next season's campaign in the Championship when, hopefully, we'll be able to start to welcome you back to Firhill.

"We have received many requests from supporters looking to purchase their 2021/22 Partick Thistle season ticket and we can now update that these are scheduled to go on sale week commencing 24th May. Further details on next year's season tickets will follow in due course.

"Once again, the Thistle support have left us speechless by their unwavering backing of the club - we thank you and look forward to seeing you back at Firhill soon."