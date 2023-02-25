Jamie Carragher: Newcastle must pretend it's the last 30 minutes to beat Man Utd in Carabao Cup final

Jamie Carragher believes the key for Newcastle to winning the Carabao Cup is to "start the game as if there is only half an hour left" to capitalise on Manchester United's busy schedule.

United claimed a statement victory in the Europa League on Thursday night by beating Barcelona 2-1 to reach the last 16 and keep their quadruple hopes alive.

But Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons Newcastle can take advantage of United's fixture pile-up by starting quickly at Wembley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"The fact that Manchester United played on Thursday night and have played a lot of games - if I was Eddie Howe I would be saying, 'You have got to start this game as if there is only half an hour left'," said Carragher.

"You've just got to go for it. Try and make this game as fast and as intense as you possibly can right from the start. You have to start quick and really go after Manchester United."

Newcastle are in their first cup final for 24 years, aiming to end a 68-year drought since they last won a domestic trophy, the 1955 FA Cup.

Carragher says they must seize the moment and put behind them concerns over Loris Karius replacing the suspended Nick Pope in goal.

"We talk about Manchester United as being fresh and energetic, but Eddie Howe and everybody behind it - they've been one of the top teams in the division this season," said Carragher.

"They went to Old Trafford and got a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, so why shouldn't they believe that they can go there and win. I feel Man Utd will win, and they will be favourites, and the goalkeeping issue is a problem for them, but if you are Newcastle United you've got to get that out of your head mentally and move on.

"It's not, 'We can't win a game of football because we haven't got Nick Pope in goal'. Defensively, all season, it's not just Nick Pope, the back four have got the best defensive record in the Premier League. They are a tough nut to crack. They've got to go there with energy and belief."

Carragher also believes the Newcastle support can have the same impact at Wembley as they do at home to spur their team on.

"For Man Utd going to Wembley is nothing new, it's nothing to get massively overexcited about, but for Newcastle it is and maybe that energy from the stands that's been created - certainly at St James' Park - will be there at Wembley.

"I've been massively impressed with the energy that Newcastle have shown in games and the way they have gone after teams. I was impressed with them against Liverpool last week - even though they went down to 10 men they still caused them problems.

"Newcastle are just on a bit of a rocky road. Manchester United are coming in off the Barcelona game and they're playing Thursday-Sunday which is not ideal, but I just think the experience and the quality of Manchester United right now will just give them the edge."

