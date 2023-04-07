Liverpool vs Arsenal: Jamie Carragher on Gunners' 'biggest game since Arsene Wenger's glory days'

Jamie Carragher says Arsenal's trip to Anfield on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - is the Gunners' biggest game since the glory days of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal boast a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of the weekend, with a game in hand on second-placed Manchester City and nine games left to play, including a trip to the Etihad.

But Carragher believes if Mikel Arteta's side can become just the second side to win at Anfield in the Premier League this season it will give them the required momentum to claim their first league title for 19 years.

Liverpool

Arsenal Sunday 9th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"I think it's the biggest game for them because if Arsenal were to win this game most people in this country will believe they'll go on to win the title and I think if they lose the game vice versa," Sky Sports pundit Carragher told the Essential Football Podcast.

"I believe City having that game in hand and that game to come at the Etihad against Arsenal, I think it could swing either way depending on this result for Arsenal.

"I can't think of a bigger game for Arsenal, certainly in the Premier League, since the glory days of Arsene Wenger when they were going for titles. It does feel that big because we know how tough Anfield is to go and get three points."

"I know Arsenal have been much better than Liverpool this season. I’ve got the Anfield factor in the back of my head.



"Could the atmosphere get to the Arsenal players? There’s still a lot of young players there and some of the best teams come to Anfield and can’t cope. There’s no shame in that.



"I can never go against Liverpool at Anfield – I don’t think I ever have, I don’t think I ever will – so I’ll go 2-1 Liverpool."

'Arsenal's tough run-in evens up title race'

As well as facing trips to Liverpool and City, Arsenal have to play against two of the Premier League's most in-form teams in Newcastle and Brighton, both of whom are in the race for the top four.

Liverpool are now unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, sitting 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United and 29 points off Arsenal, but their form at Anfield places them among the top teams in the division.

Arsenal's remaining fixtures April 9: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports



April 16: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports



April 21: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports



April 26: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm



April 29: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports



May 7: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports



May 13: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm



May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm



May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Jurgen Klopp's side hold the fourth-best home record in the Premier League, behind only Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd, who they beat 7-0 in their last outing at Anfield.

Carragher believes the "Anfield factor" could have a big impact on Sunday and says "Man City will be expecting Liverpool to get something".

"City know themselves they went there and lost," he added. "Even though Liverpool aren't having a great season, they are a completely different animal at Anfield.

"There's no doubt that Arsenal have the tougher run-in, that's why, with the lead that they've got, most people still think it is 50-50 [with City for the title].

"Anfield is not as tough as going to Man City but between now and then City could drop points and if Arsenal could win at Anfield I think psychologically from Man City's point of view that would be a bit of a blow."

'Quietening the Anfield crowd will be key for Arteta'

Last time Arsenal went to Anfield they were thrashed 4-0 after an angry Arteta riled up the crowd by picking a fight with Klopp on the touchline.

Carragher believes managing the crowd will be a key part of Arteta's preparation ahead of Sunday's game.

"I don't think Arteta should change too much about who he is," said the former Liverpool defender. "He's energetic on the sideline, very passionate, I mean Jurgen Klopp's the same.

"I don't mind seeing that from a manager. But I think it did play into Liverpool's hands last season.

"Maybe in the back of his head, he will be thinking with his staff and his players on the pitch, 'Don't bring the crowd into play', because if this is just a football game Arsenal win this, certainly on the form of this season.

"The only reason Liverpool fans think they can win this is because it's at Anfield, it's a tight pitch, they can create some atmosphere on the terraces.

"Arsenal's player and staff need to make sure they don't inflame that by doing a silly tackle or Arteta getting involved with the officials.

"That's got to be a big part of Arteta's team talk - how they can quieten the crowd."

Saturday: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Tuesday: Bayern Munich (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 15: Leicester (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 19: Bayern Munich (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Sheffield United (N) - FA Cup, kick-off 4.45pm

April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 14: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League