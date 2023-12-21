Liverpool vs Arsenal: Jamie Carragher says Anfield win could shift perception on Premier League title chances of Jurgen Klopp's side

Jamie Carragher says he is yet to be convinced Liverpool are serious Premier League title contenders - but a win over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday could change that opinion.

There was disappointment at Liverpool on Sunday when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United but they could still be Christmas No 1 if they beat the Gunners this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

"Throughout the season, when you look at the points Liverpool have got, they are one of the top teams in the country. But when you actually look at the performances I'm not so sure," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"I'd probably just need a little bit more convincing and no better way to do that than getting a great result against Arsenal at the weekend, who are top of the table."

Explaining why he has his doubts about his former side, Carragher pointed to the overhaul the team has been through in the summer and the positions they may still need to strengthen to maintain a consistent title challenge right through until the final weeks of the season.

"I just think Liverpool just might be a little bit short of winning the title," he said. "I hope I'm wrong and it might be a season that might be a little bit different than we have seen in the past where you have almost felt like you had to week-after-week, the standards that Liverpool and Manchester City set for so long, it may be a little bit different this season.

"I think if Liverpool are to win the league it would have to be a season where maybe just it was mid-80 points rather than mid-90 [to win the tile].

"In most Liverpool supporters' eyes, they are ahead of schedule in terms of being one point off top of the table at this point. I think people felt with the new midfield and almost this reboot of this Liverpool team under Klopp it might be more next season, maybe with a couple of extra additions and maybe a holding midfield player, maybe another centre-back, then you'd be in a position to really go for the title.

"So, Liverpool are over-performing, results-wise if you like. The points they have got at this stage is probably a big surprise for supporters, who were probably targeting a trophy and a top four finish.

"So, Liverpool are ahead of schedule, it's just whether they can stay in that position, I think most people aren't quite sure."

Neville: Arsenal are Man City's only challengers

Carragher's colleague Gary Neville believes Arsenal are the only true challengers to defending champions Manchester City.

While Pep Guardiola's side are down in fourth, five points off the top and behind wildcard Aston Villa, Neville expects them to be in the mix come the end of the season - but reckons Mikel Arteta's men will come out on top.

"I've said Arsenal are going to win the league because I'm banking on those little bits of injuries you get post-treble [at Man City], that post-treble complacency and drop-off, and I'm banking on Arsenal keeping their main players fit," he said.

"I do think Arsenal are the only challengers for City, I never bought into the Liverpool thing before [Sunday]. It could happen just because of purely Jurgen Klopp, if they strengthen that midfield in January, but I feel Arsenal are a better team."

Keane: If City slip up, it's Arsenal

Speaking on Super Sunday, former Man Utd captain Roy Keane agreed with Neville that Arsenal were best-placed to take advantage of City's woes.

"You don't win anything for being top at Christmas, you want to be top at the end of the season," he said. "But Villa are doing great - they're flying, in top form, scrapping results and we saw again that set-pieces are huge for them. You just think they'd be short in terms of their squad.

"I find it hard to write off Man City, but there's certainly been a dip. You look at the [draw at Crystal Palace] and you wouldn't think they would be giving up a 2-0 lead. I think Pep's mentioned fatigue, and now they are away for a couple of weeks.

"My hopes for Man City are that if (Kevin) De Bruyne gets back and hits the ground running, he will be a huge difference. But if it takes him a while to get up to speed, and if they do slip up, then for me it's Arsenal.

"Declan Rice has added a bit of physicality, and there's always the injury worries but you could say that for lots of teams. I would be pointing towards them.

"All the other teams must be getting belief now. Even last year, we were saying Arsenal would be up against it, saying City are still the best out there. Liverpool, Villa, Arsenal - they must be looking and thinking this is as good a chance as they have had for a number of years."

