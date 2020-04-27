Matt Le Tissier says a mini-tournament to finish season could open 'can of worms'

Matt Le Tissier says any solution that doesn't involve completing the season as a first priority could open up a "can of worms".

Premier League clubs are meeting this week with a focus on how to restart the season which has been suspended since mid-March due to COVID-19.

The EFL met last week to discuss contingency plans if they are unable to complete their season, including the top eight sides from each division taking part in a mini-tournament to decide promotion.

Le Tissier sympathises with those who stand to lose out in any scenario, and says no system beyond completing the season would be more fair than any other.

"The first preference is you'd like every game to be played if possible," he said.

"If that means moving next season back a little bit, then so be it. If that's a possibility, then I think that's got to be everybody's first option.

"After that, I'm not sure where you go. We've spoken about mini-tournaments, we've spoken about points per games - I'm not sure that one is more fair than the other.

"There's always going to be winners and losers in that scenario and it's going to open a whole can of worms.

"I don't think any solution that you can come up with is going to be fair that isn't playing every game that's left."

'Legal challenges' pose risk

The Dutch Eredivisie announced last week that their season has been ended with immediate effect, and there will be no promotion from the Eerste Divisie (second tier) or relegation from the top flight.

0:34 FC Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren says the club is preparing to appeal against the decision to end the Dutch Eredivisie season FC Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren says the club is preparing to appeal against the decision to end the Dutch Eredivisie season

FC Utrecht were sixth in the Eredivisie when the season was cancelled, three points behind fifth-place Willem II, who occupied the last Europa League spot. However, Utrecht played one game less and had a superior goal difference. They had also reached the final of the KNVB cup competition.

Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren says his club will use all the lawyers they can in a bid to overturn the decision, and Le Tissier says we could see the same problems in English football if they follow their Dutch counterparts.

"Whatever system you choose to do, there's going to be winners from it, there's going to be losers from it," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"It makes it very difficult, because in Holland it opens up a can of worms for legal challenges and that's something that we can really do without in football."