Manchester United Women head coach Casey Stoney says Fara Williams will retire an 'icon of the game'

Fara Williams will retire from football as an "icon of the game", according to Manchester United Women head coach Casey Stoney.

Reading midfielder Williams has announced she will retire at the end of the season, calling time on a playing career which also featured spells at Chelsea, Charlton, Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 37-year-old overcame a period of homelessness earlier in her career to become England's most-capped player, making a record 172 appearances for the Lionesses, and Stoney says her former team-mate can be proud of her achievements.

Reflecting on her first meeting with Williams, Stoney said: "I met Fara when she was late for her first trial at Chelsea when she was 14.

"I was in the first team and she came for a trial at the Centre of Excellence back then. You could tell straight away that the kid was an absolute talent, you really could.

"I think she's had an unbelievable career. She turned her talent into a career against a lot of barriers, if I'm honest. As a former team-mate I'm really proud of what she's achieved as a person and everything she's become.

Image: Stoney has described her former England team-mate Williams as an 'icon' in women's football

"She is, I think, an icon of the game. You don't get that many caps that easily. She made her debut at 16 and I'm not surprised, because she was that good at 16.

"You wouldn't have somebody living on the streets now if they were a professional footballer, would you?

"When you look at where she's come from and what she's achieved, the things she's overcome… I just hope she stays in it, because she has so much to offer this game and it will be poorer without her."

Stoney: Fourth would be a failure on my part

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Women's Super League, three points behind third place Arsenal and the final Champions League spot.

United next face Bristol City on Sunday with only two games remaining in the season and Stoney admits it would be a major disappointment if her side failed achieve a top-three finish.

When asked how she would assess the season if they finished fourth, Stoney said: "A failure on my part.

"We've set out to hit top three and we haven't got it. I'm the head coach of the team and I'll take responsibility for that. I'll look at all angles.

"If we had every single player fit throughout the season, would we have more of a chance? Of course we would have.

"But we lost games when we could have won them, we missed chances at crucial moments in games, and I'm responsible for that."

'Social media boycott is not enough'

1:32 Stoney says football's upcoming boycott of social media is not enough to tackle the issue but is a step in the right direction

The FA Women's Super League will join a coalition of English football's largest governing bodies and organisations in a social media boycott this weekend "in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online".

Organisations, leagues and clubs will suspend all use of their social media accounts from 3pm on Friday April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday May 3 to highlight the issue of online abuse.

Stoney has previously criticised social media companies for a lack of action after United forward Lauren James was targeted earlier this season, and the Manchester United head coach has called on the owners of the companies to do more to tackle the issue.

"It's not enough, because we go silent for four days. It is part of it because you're taking away the social media influence but I think you can have a voice too," said Stoney.

Image: Stoney has called on social media companies to do more to tackle online abuse after seeing Lauren James targeted this season

"These people have to ensure that it matches the behaviour and the values that they align to, if it isn't then do something about it - because they are the only people that can do something.

"The more people that boycott, if millions and millions were to boycott - when it starts to hit their pocket - then they might start to worry about it. Whilst I see my player be racially abused on a daily basis, I will stand up and speak out. I won't accept it.

Stoney added: "I met Lauren when she was 14 at Arsenal. I've seen her as a young kid, she's grown up with me now. You build a relationship with these players and you care about them, no matter their age.

"They become part of your outside family. I'm here with these players more than I'm with my kids, so I have a responsibility and a duty of care for them, and I have a responsibility to stand up."

