England's Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, dates and potential route for the tournament

We look at England's Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.

The Lionesses are the host nation this summer but what lies ahead for Sarina Wiegman's side?

​​Group stage...

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Monday July 11

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Top two in each group go through

Can head coach Sarina Wiegman lead her side to the Euro 2022 final at Wembley?

Quarter-finals...

If England finish top of Group A...

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium - Wednesday July 20

If England finish as Group A runners-up...

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium - Thursday July 21

And beyond... the Semi-finals...

If England win quarter-final 1...

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane - Tuesday July 26

If England win quarter-final 2...

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK - Wednesday July 27

The Final at Wembley...

Can the Lionesses replicate the England men's side and reach the final at Wembley?

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley - Sunday July 31