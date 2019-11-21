Dedryck Boyata and Michy Batshuayi shirt mix-up: Belgium charged by UEFA

Dedryck Boyata wearing Michy Batshuayi's shirt during Belgium vs Russia

Belgium have been charged by UEFA after Dedryck Boyata wore Michy Batshuayi’s shirt for part of their European Qualifier against Russia on Saturday.

Boyata, who was officially named on the team sheet as No 4, appeared for the second half with the correctly numbered shorts but combined with Batshuayi's No 23 top.

Players sometimes change into a fresh shirt at half-time and Sky Sports News has been told that Boyata mistakenly picked up the wrong one in the changing room.

The error was not spotted by Belgium's backroom staff until some time after the teams kicked off and the former Celtic and Manchester City defender only switched back to his assigned number in the 57th minute.

4:00 Highlights of the Euro 2020 qualifier between Russia and Belgium Highlights of the Euro 2020 qualifier between Russia and Belgium

The Belgian FA has been charged under article 43 (1) of the competition regulations which state: 'Before each match, each team shall indicate in the relevant match sheet the numbers, full names, dates of birth and, if applicable, shirt names of the 23 players in the squad'.

Belgium have also been handed a 'delayed kick-off' charge relating to the same game but there is no confirmation whether this is related to the shirt error.

Dedryck Boyata in his regular No 4 shirt

Batshuayi later joked about the error on his twitter account by posting a picture of Boyata in the kit with the caption "happy to have realised this kid's dream."

And the Chelsea striker also responded to Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour's message on Twitter regarding the charge with a "for real? Come on now..."