Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Burnley will be without Ashley Barnes again as the striker prepares to undergoes surgery on a hernia problem that has plagued him in recent weeks.

Jay Rodriguez has returned to training after illness, however, and Chris Wood is set to feature despite suffering a broken nose.

0:57 Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms striker Ashley Barnes has had surgery on a persistent hernia problem but has not put a time-frame for his return. Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms striker Ashley Barnes has had surgery on a persistent hernia problem but has not put a time-frame for his return.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains sidelined after undergoing minor surgery to correct a knee problem.

Meanwhile, the Foxes will continue to assess defender Wes Morgan, who missed his side's last two matches because of a groin injury.

Stat of the match: Burnley have won two of their nine Premier League games against Leicester City (D2 L5), both home wins in January 2017 and April 2018.

1:18 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested he is still keen on adding another centre-back to his squad, despite ending interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested he is still keen on adding another centre-back to his squad, despite ending interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

How to watch: Burnley vs Leicester is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Fabinho and Joel Matip are "likely" to be in Liverpool's squad to face Manchester United on Sunday after recovering from injuries, says Jurgen Klopp.

3:12 Ahead of Matchweek 23, we look back at the last time these sides went head-to-head in the Premier League and the key stats surrounding those fixtures. Ahead of Matchweek 23, we look back at the last time these sides went head-to-head in the Premier League and the key stats surrounding those fixtures.

Midfielder Fabinho has been out since an ankle injury forced him off in the 1-1 draw with Napoli on November 27, while centre-back Matip has not played since Liverpool last met United on October 20 when he suffered a recurrence of the knee injury he first picked up in the win at Sheffield United.

However, the league leaders are set to be without James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita again.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give Marcus Rashford the maximum possible opportunity to recover from the back injury he aggravated against Wolves in midweek, but the striker is unlikely to feature.

Rashford will undergo further assessments on Friday ahead of United making a late call over his fitness.

1:43 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so hard to play against Manchester United in recent meetings. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so hard to play against Manchester United in recent meetings.

"I'm not going to hold my breath," Solskjaer said. "I probably think he wouldn't be ready. We're going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out."

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is a doubt after missing the Wolves game with a hamstring injury and Eric Bailly is unlikely to be risked, while Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are all still out.

2:01 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is a lot more to come from his front three of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is a lot more to come from his front three of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Stat of the match: Since completing a league double over Man Utd in 2013-14, Liverpool have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against the Red Devils (D5 L5).

How to watch: Liverpool vs Manchester United is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)