Said Benrahma: West Ham close in on deal for Brentford winger

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma.
The clubs are in advanced talks over a deal that could potentially be worth in the region of £30m.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- West Ham interested in Bournemouth's King
- Why Deadline Day was green as well as yellow
Crystal Palace also remain interested in the Algeria international.
Premier League clubs have until October 16 to sign players from the EFL.
Benrahma, who is currently on international duty, has been a target for Premier League clubs after a superb season during Brentford's push for promotion in 2019/20.
Trending
- Liverpool, Man Utd propose major shake-up to English football
- West Ham agree Benrahma deal & bid for King
- Leeds in double injury blow to Cooper, Llorente
- England-Belgium player ratings
- Untouchable Nadal wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam
- Bottas blow as Hamilton storms clear | Rosberg's verdict
- Hamilton & Schumacher: F1's victory titans
- Why Southgate prefers Mount over Grealish
- African prince plots 'best friend' AJ's demise
- Hamilton equals Schumacher wins record at Eifel GP
The Bees have been prepared to deal for both him and his former forward-partner Ollie Watkins, who joined Aston Villa in a deal that could rise to £33m in the summer.
But no offers emerged for Benrahma until now, and he has been playing for Brentford, scoring two goals in four appearances so far.