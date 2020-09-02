Papers: Tottenham ready to listen to offers for Tanguy Ndombele

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for record signing Tanguy Ndombele a year after paying £54m for the France star.

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Arsenal over a £30m move for Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin.

Premier League clubs will vote on Thursday on a curtailment plan to be used to determine final league positions if subsequent seasons are abandoned.

Jordan Pickford's position as England's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper is in doubt heading into the international restart.

Crystal Palace have rejected an offer for Alexander Sorloth in the region of £20m from RB Leipzig.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lionel Messi has agreed terms to complete a stunning move to Manchester City.

Thomas Partey is keen to join Arsenal but has made it clear he will not be forcing a move away from Atletico Madrid.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal want to sell Matteo Guendouzi with Valencia interested in the out-of-favour French midfielder, while Greek defender Sokratis is also on his way out and may be destined to Napoli.

Donny van de Beek made up his mind over joining Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined his long-term plans in a private chat.

Van de Beek is set to wear the No.34 shirt at Manchester United - a tribute to his former team-mate Abdelhak Nouri, who tragically collapsed in an Ajax friendly back in 2017.

Dani Ceballos turned down three offers from other clubs to return to the Premier League on loan, as he declared he wanted to play for "only Arsenal".

DAILY STAR

Manchester City chief Txiki Begiristain has travelled to Barcelona to try and get a deal for Lionel Messi over the line, while also negotiating a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Messi's father has been pictured boarding a private jet as he looks to accelerate his son's exit from Barcelona.

THE SUN

Manchester United will not give up on Jadon Sancho until the England star publicly admits he wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

Scott Parker will sign a new three-year contract with Fulham after leading the club back into the Premier League.

Chelsea have lost young starlet Samuel Iling-Junior to Juventus after the 16-year-old turned down a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Kyle Walker has admitted to being a bad role model due to his lockdown madness.

THE TIMES

A fresh attempt for five substitutes to be allowed in the Premier League next season is facing defeat.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kepa Arrizabalaga is prepared to stay and fight for his Chelsea place, even if the club are successful in signing a new goalkeeper.

Lionel Messi has told close friends he is intent on leaving Barcelona in the build-up to his father's showdown talks with the club president Josep Bartomeu to discuss the bitter breakdown of their relationship.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to announce the capture of Shane Duffy after the player signed off on his loan switch.

Dundee United have launched a probe into accusations that Mark Connolly has broken COVID-19 guidelines.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brighton have agreed to cut a loan deal with Celtic after a personal plea from Shane Duffy.

Dundee United have made a move to re-sign Pavol Safranko on a loan deal from Romanian side Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe.