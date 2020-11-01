Liverpool want Ajax defender Perr Schuurs - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool are monitoring Ajax defender Perr Schuurs following his recent outstanding Champions League display against them.

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he wants to stay at Everton "for years" after admitting he's loving life at Goodison Park.

Arsenal and Chelsea were among a number of clubs to table bids for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the player's agent Davide Torchia.

Image: Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in Ajax defender Perr Schuurs

Chris Wilder is "baffled and frustrated" with John Lundstram for refusing to sign a new improved Sheffield United contract - and will try to sell him in January.

Burnley fans have been told controversial sports lawyer Chris Farnell is the right man to take them forward in a proposed £200m takeover.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

FA chairman Greg Clarke had input on all 18 drafts of 'Project Big Picture' despite later claiming he had backed off early from the plot.

Rick Parry, the EFL chairman, has accused the Professional Footballers' Association of jeopardising their members' jobs by failing to back salary cap proposals.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid midfielder Isco reportedly wants to join his old manager Carlo Ancelotti and former team-mate James Rodriguez at Everton.

Juventus are struggling to come to an agreement with Paulo Dyabla over a new contract.

Gareth Bale is doing his bit to help out this Christmas, by putting his hand in his pocket and paying £15,000 to ensure poor families in Wales do not go without.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will reportedly make signing a new contract with the French club his priority and will not try and return to Barcelona.

Image: Rick Parry has expressed his anger at the PFA for failing to back salary cap proposals

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, the 26-year-old has been hailed as the next Sergio Ramos.

English football remains divided over whether taking the knee is having the desired impact in the fight against racism.

Manchester United are in deep discussions with Hakan Calhanoglu over signing the AC Milan star on a free transfer next summer, reports claim.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia will allow Emerson Palmieri to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already identified his next three transfer targets.

SUNDAY TIMES

Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes are weighing up whether to start their main strikers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final or instead use them as substitutes.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United outcast Phil Jones fears a potential move to Burnley in January is under threat amid a planned takeover of the Clarets.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Mesut Ozil posted a video of a lonely weight training session - as the Arsenal outcast wrote a defiant message about his "struggle".

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Juventus return on the bench against Spezia after recovering from coronavirus.

Kyle Walker has hinted at an emotional transfer back to boyhood club Sheffield United.

Image: Mesut Ozil's time at Arsenal appears to be coming to an end

Crystal Palace are heading for a king-sized change of the guard - with 13 players coming out of contract.

Barcelona are at risk of bankruptcy unless the La Liga club can agree a fresh round of pay cuts, it has been claimed.

SCOTTISH SUN

Sporting director Ross Wilson admits Rangers had agreed to sell Alfredo Morelos - if someone met their valuation.

Benfica boss Jorge Jesus has begged the Portuguese authorities to allow 20,000 of their fans into their top of the table Europa League clash against Rangers.

Celtic are ready to charter more private planes for their stars to avoid even more Covid carnage.

Tony Asghar has defended signing players for Dundee United just weeks before trying to push through wage cuts.