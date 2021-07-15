Manchester United close in on Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier moves - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are close to completing a double defensive swoop for Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier worth £68m.

England star Jadon Sancho is set to be given the freedom of his London borough - just days after teammate Bukayo Saka was recommended for the same honour.

Brighton are planning to reopen talks with Solly March over a new contract ahead of next season.

Arsenal have been forced to undertake a deep clean of their training ground after a swell of positive coronavirus tests inside the academy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are interested in Tammy Abraham who Chelsea have already offered to a number of clubs as part of their search for a new striker.

Brentford are close to signing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer for around £13.5m, in what will be a record deal for the Premier League club.

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham have established a plan that they hope will be able to see of the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea in star midfielder Declan Rice.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are closing in on the £11m sale of striker Lukas Nmecha to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Manchester United are planning to step up their pre-season preparations with a camp at England rugby union's training HQ Pennyhill Park from next week.

Pressure is mounting on the Premier League to revise how it uses VAR after the 'light-touch' approach at Euro 2020 won widespread praise.

Everton have swooped to sign Sunderland striker Francis Okoronkwo after agreeing a deal worth up to £1m for the highly-rated 16-year-old.

Wolves are signing defender Dion Sanderson to a new long-term contract and will send him on loan to Championship side Birmingham City.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are on the verge of announcing Jadon Sancho as their marquee signing of the summer after previously confirming a £73m deal with Borussia Dortmund, and all eyes will now be on what shirt number the winger will wear.

Chelsea and Manchester City have both turned down the chance to sign Antoine Griezmann.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are being made to sweat as they wait to discover if 20,000 fans will be allowed into next week's Champions League showdown with Midtjylland.

Rangers target Joey Veerman has been urged by his mentor to ignore the lure of Italy and seize a Champions League stage at Ibrox.

Celtic's pursuit of Rennes duo Sacha Boey and Brandon Soppy has been played down by sporting director Florian Maurice.

SCOTTISH SUN

James Forrest is set to give Celtic a Champions League boost by returning to training.