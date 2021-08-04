Harry Kane: Tottenham forward to miss season opener against Manchester City - Paper Talk

Top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane appears to have ruled himself out of Tottenham's opening Premier League match against Manchester City after extending his holiday, against the club's wishes.

Arsenal could turn their attention to Real Madrid's Marco Asensio if they continue to be frustrated by their pursuit of Leicester's James Maddison.

Sean O'Connor, the man who scouted Jack Wilshere, believes 17-year-old Charlie Patino could force his way into Mikel Arteta's side sooner rather than later.

Liverpool are reportedly willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave for nothing after the Switzerland international expressed his desire to leave the club.

Arsenal have reportedly offered Leicester City their choice of four players in their transfer move for James Maddison, who is currently valued at £60m by his club.

The agents of Lyon attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar are said to have been left surprised by Arsenal's move for James Maddison after the Frenchman was on the Gunners' radar last summer.

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has revealed he has overcome a recurring back injury and is now ready to fight new signing Raphael Varane for a place in the first team this season.

DAILY STAR

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants a reunion with former loan stars Axel Tuanzebe and Tammy Abraham after Jack Grealish completes his £100m transfer to Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino pulled the plug on a transfer that would have seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Paris Saint-Germain as he was worried the Swede would clash with Neymar.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp after his impressive promotion-winning campaign with Norwich last term but have not enquired about Juventus' Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal are set to be considering a double-raid on Sheffield United for goal-keeper Aaron Ramsdale and midfielder Sander Berge.

Manchester City's £100m purchase of Jack Grealish means Pep Guardiola is fast closing in on an astonishing £1billion spent since he took over as manager in 2016.