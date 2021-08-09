Jadon Sancho to start for Manchester United against Leeds - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jadon Sancho is tipped to be a starter for Manchester United against Leeds on Saturday - as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to field the ex-Borussia Dortmund trickster alongside Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes behind frontman Anthony Martial.

Everton are set to make a move for Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta.

DAILY MAIL

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free for a second time next summer after PSG's move for Lionel Messi on a £1m-a-week deal scuppered any chance of the Frenchman leaving in this window.

Jack Grealish has revealed a conversation with John Terry helped convince him to leave Aston Villa and join Manchester City.

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal flew from France to Istanbul on Tuesday to complete a £3.4m move to Besiktas.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Pogba will not be frozen out at Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite his refusal to sign a new deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester have held talks with Southampton to sign Jannik Vestergaard as they attempt to bolster their injury-hit defence for the start of the Premier League campaign.

Team GB's Olympic heroes will receive a raft of gongs in the New Year's honours list, with cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny set for the unprecedented husband and wife sporting feat of together becoming a Knight and Dame.

Stuart Broad is set to miss the second Test against India at Lord's after injuring his calf during training at Lord's and is set to be replaced by Mark Wood.

Dawn Scott, the globally-renowned sports science expert tasked with helping England Women win their first major trophy, is to leave her role as the FA's senior women's physical performance manager in a shock announcement.

THE TIMES

Everton forward Richarlison is in contention to face Southampton at the weekend as he forgoes a holiday after his Olympic success with Brazil to return to training.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have been rocked after the scout who first spotted Jude Bellingham became the latest staff member to quit the club.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic target Thomas Henry is a leading candidate for the club after it was confirmed a bid was submitted for his services.

Rangers face a monumental trip to the far reaches of Europe to either Kazakhstan or Armenia in the play-off round of the Europa League, just days before they face Celtic in the first derby clash of the season.

Celtic target Fabricio Bustos says he can "aspire to" a move to Europe, but there's competition from River Plate.