LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Joe Thompson joins David Prutton

Don't miss EFL Matters on Sky Sports Football every Thursday

Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Joe Thompson joins David Prutton.

Prutton was joined by Thompson, who discussed how he twice battled back from cancer to complete a fairytayle story of scoring the goal that kept Rochdale in League One last season.

Tap here to download the EFL Matters podcast

On Sunday night he was honoured with the prestigious Sir Tom Finney award at the EFL Awards, having announced his retirement earlier this season.

Thompson also discusses Rochdale's fortunes this season, as they aim to avoid relegation in League One.

Listen to the EFL Matters podcast and subscribe to more via iTunes