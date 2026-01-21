Premier League fixtures live on Sky: Arsenal vs Everton and Tyne-Wear derby among games to be broadcast in March
Arsenal vs Everton and the Tyne-Wear derby among fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in March; Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live; 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports
Wednesday 21 January 2026 17:15, UK
Sky Sports has confirmed it will show nine more Premier League fixtures live in March.
From the new batch of fixtures, the headline news is that Premier League leaders Arsenal's clash with Everton at the Emirates will be shown live on Sunday March 15 at 2pm as the Gunners look to close in on a first top-flight title since 2004.
Champions League-chasing Liverpool's home match with Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast later that day at 4.30pm, with struggling Wolves' trip to Brentford on Monday Night Football on March 16.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
- Stream the Premier League with NOW | Get Sky Sports
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from this season
Meanwhile, Bournemouth entertain Man Utd on Friday Night Football on March 20, with the game getting under way at 8pm on the south coast, to kick off what is an eye-catching weekend of Premier League football.
We have two offerings for you on Saturday March 21 as first Chelsea visit Everton at 5.30pm - the Blues also kick off March's action by hosting Newcastle United on Saturday March 14 at the same time - before in-form Leeds United take on high-flying Brentford at Elland Road at 8pm.
And the weekend concludes with a tasty-looking double header on Sunday March 22 as first Newcastle face arch-rivals Sunderland at St James' Park, with the Tyne-Wear derby kicking off at 12pm, before Tottenham entertain Nottingham Forest at 2.15pm.
January, February and March's live Premier League games on Sky Sports
Saturday January 24
Bournemouth vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 25
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - kick-off 2pm
Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 26
Everton vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 31
Chelsea vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 1
Aston Villa vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 2
Sunderland vs Burnley - kick-off 8pm
Friday February 6
Leeds vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 7
Newcastle vs Brentford - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 8
Brighton vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday February 21
West Ham vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 22
Sunderland vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Wolves - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 23
Everton vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm
Friday February 27
Wolves vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 28
Leeds vs Man City - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 1
Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday March 14
Chelsea vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 15
Arsenal vs Everton - kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday March 16
Brentford vs Wolves - kick-off 8pm
Friday March 20
Bournemouth vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 21
Everton vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm*
Leeds vs Brentford - kick-off 8pm**
Sunday March 22
Newcastle vs Sunderland - kick-off 12pm***
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2.15pm
*This match is subject to the possible participation of Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.
**This match is subject to possible movement to 12.30pm or 5.30pm on Saturday March 21 dependent upon the participation of clubs in the EFL Cup final and Champions League. To be confirmed not later than March 2.
***This match is subject to the possible participation of Newcastle in the EFL Cup final.