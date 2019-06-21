Uruguay 2-2 Japan: Luis Suarez on target as Uruguay stay alive
Last Updated: 21/06/19 10:39am
Uruguay kept their Copa America hopes alive by coming from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 against Japan.
VAR came to Uruguay's rescue after Koji Miyoshi put Japan ahead 25 minutes in, penalising Naomichi Ueda for a trip on Edinson Cavani as Luis Suarez levelled things up from the spot.
Cavani was denied a brilliant long-range strike by the crossbar before Japan retook the lead, Miyoshi converting his second with a close-range rebound shortly before the hour.
But the lead lasted just seven minutes as Uruguay bounced back for the second time through Jose Gimenez's glancing header from a corner.
The result means Uruguay will have to wait until their final group match against Chile to see if they will progress into the knockout stage of the competition.