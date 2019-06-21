Uruguay 2-2 Japan: Luis Suarez on target as Uruguay stay alive

2:05 Uruguay drew 2-2 with Japan and delayed until the last round of the group stage its likely qualification to Copa America's knockout stage Uruguay drew 2-2 with Japan and delayed until the last round of the group stage its likely qualification to Copa America's knockout stage

Uruguay kept their Copa America hopes alive by coming from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 against Japan.

VAR came to Uruguay's rescue after Koji Miyoshi put Japan ahead 25 minutes in, penalising Naomichi Ueda for a trip on Edinson Cavani as Luis Suarez levelled things up from the spot.

Cavani was denied a brilliant long-range strike by the crossbar before Japan retook the lead, Miyoshi converting his second with a close-range rebound shortly before the hour.



But the lead lasted just seven minutes as Uruguay bounced back for the second time through Jose Gimenez's glancing header from a corner.

The result means Uruguay will have to wait until their final group match against Chile to see if they will progress into the knockout stage of the competition.