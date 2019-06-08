Euro papers: Liverpool to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked with Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Liverpool are to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. The free-scoring midfielder is believed to want to play in the Premier League. (Record)

Spain

Barcelona have concrete offers from clubs across Europe for Malcom, Jasper Cillessen, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Nelson Semedo. However, no interest has been shown in Philippe Coutinho, a player the La Liga champions are hoping to cash in on to fund incomings. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have rejected claims they will swoop for Gianluigi Buffon after the 41-year-old announced he would leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

West Ham and Arsenal are battling it out to sign Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan. The 24-year-old versatile midfielder impressed in La Liga during the 2018/19 campaign, involved himself in eight goals. (Marca)

Arsenal are also competing with Everton for the signature of defender Djene Dakonam. Getafe were one of the surprise teams of the season, finishing fifth, with the 27-year-old one of the integral members of the starting XI. (Marca)

Djene Dakonam is a reported target for Arsenal and Everton

Germany

Bayern Munich are interested in Manchester City transfer target Rodri. The midfield maestro is rumoured to have a £60m release clause and is open to leaving Atletico Madrid just one season after joining them. (SportBild)

Bayer Leverkusen are looking into the possibility of loaning Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez. The 21-year-old shocked the world when he moved from neighbours Atletico, and he's since found it difficult to break into the first team. He spent time out on loan with Alaves and Real Sociedad and with the potential arrival of Ferland Mendy it doesn't look like he'll first choice at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. (Sky in Germany)

Italy

To fall in line with FFP, AC Milan may have to cash in on Gigi Donnarumma this summer. The shot-stopper is a transfer target for Manchester United and PSG with a fee in the region of £60m being quoted. The Rossoneri are interested in Juventus' Mattia Perin to replace him. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are looking to bolster their attacking ranks as they plot to pry the Serie A title away from Juventus. Carlo Ancelotti's men want to add Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata to their squad. The 28-year-old played in Naples previously but has since developed into one of the best strikers in Italy. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

France

Leonardo's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain could open the door to Paul Pogba joining the French giants. The sporting director shares a good relationship with agent Mino Raiola. The World Cup winner wants to leave Manchester United and this could be the perfect situation for a deal to happen. (Le10Sport)