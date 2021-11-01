Hungary fans banned from World Cup qualifier in Poland after disorder during England game at Wembley

FIFA confirms Hungary supporters banned from this month's trip to Poland following trouble during England game; Hungary played home qualifier against Albania behind closed doors last month and have a UEFA-sanctioned ban on fans to come

Monday 1 November 2021 15:31, UK

Hungarian fans fought with police during last month&#39;s World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley
Image: Hungarian fans fight with police during last month's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley

Hungary fans will be banned from attending their team's final World Cup Qualifier away to Poland on November 15 after clashes with the police during last month's game against England at Wembley.

The Metropolitan Police said there was "minor disorder" from the away fans at the match on October 12 after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for what was described as a racially-aggravated public order offence.

A document published by FIFA on Monday said supporters would be banned from one away match as a result of the improper conduct, with the Hungarian federation also fined 75,000 Swiss francs (just over £60,000).

FIFA confirmed the opening of disciplinary proceedings the day after the match, and said in a statement at the time that it "strongly condemned" the disorder at Wembley.

On September 21 FIFA's disciplinary committee ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, with one suspended, over the racist abuse directed towards England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during the qualifier in Budapest on September 2.

The federation was fined 200,000 Swiss francs (just under £160,000) in relation to that incident.

Hungary had to play their home qualifier against Albania on October 9 behind closed doors.

The World Cup Qualifier between Albania and Poland was suspended after fans threw missiles onto the pitch as the Poland players celebrated their goal.

In July, European football's governing body UEFA imposed a two-match stadium ban on the Hungarian federation following an investigation into the behaviour of their supporters during Euro 2020 matches in Budapest and Munich.

That sanction will apply to their next UEFA competition matches, which will be in the Nations League starting next June.

Meanwhile England's next opponents, Albania, must play their final qualifier at home to Andorra on November 15 behind closed doors after disturbances during their home game against Poland, also on October 12.

The match in Tirana was temporarily suspended after bottles were thrown on to the pitch following a Karol Swiderski goal for Poland in the 77th minute.

