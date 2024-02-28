FA Cup draw: Liverpool could face fierce rivals Man Utd in quarter-finals

Liverpool could face fierce rivals Man Utd in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup if they beat Southampton in the fifth round on Wednesday night.

Erik ten Hag's men would also need to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground to set up the showdown, which - like all four quarter-final ties - will be played across the weekend of March 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, Championship leaders Leicester will travel to face the winners of tonight's tie between Chelsea and Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Fellow second-tier side Coventry will play either Wolves or Brighton away from home.

The only confirmed tie drawn was holders Manchester City against Newcastle.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Wolves or Brighton vs Coventry

Nottingham Forest or Man Utd vs Liverpool or Southampton

Chelsea or Leeds vs Leicester

Man City vs Newcastle

