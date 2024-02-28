 Skip to content
FA Cup draw: Liverpool could face fierce rivals Man Utd in quarter-finals

Liverpool could face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup should they beat Southampton and Erik ten Hag's men beat Nottingham Forest tonight; ties will be played during the weekend of March 16 and 17

Wednesday 28 February 2024 19:27, UK

The FA Cup trophy on display ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday January 7, 2024.

Liverpool could face fierce rivals Man Utd in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup if they beat Southampton in the fifth round on Wednesday night.

Erik ten Hag's men would also need to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground to set up the showdown, which - like all four quarter-final ties - will be played across the weekend of March 16 and 17.

Jamie Weir reflects on Manchester City's win away at Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Championship leaders Leicester will travel to face the winners of tonight's tie between Chelsea and Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Fellow second-tier side Coventry will play either Wolves or Brighton away from home.

The only confirmed tie drawn was holders Manchester City against Newcastle.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Wolves or Brighton vs Coventry

Nottingham Forest or Man Utd vs Liverpool or Southampton

Chelsea or Leeds vs Leicester

Man City vs Newcastle

