David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Huddersfield vs Fulham, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's not been the best start of the season for Huddersfield. They had a long time to prepare for life back in the Sky Bet Championship, but they have just a point from their opening two games and, to cap things off, lost at home to Lincoln in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Fulham started poorly at Barnsley but improved a lot to beat Blackburn last weekend. They look the better of the two right now.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley vs Charlton, Saturday 3pm

Survival is clearly the priority for Daniel Stendel and Barnsley this season, but their poor defeat against Carlisle in the Carabao Cup in midweek won't have helped things at all. To lose 3-0 at home to a side from League Two is not a good look!

Charlton have started fantastically with two wins from two in the Championship and they will fancy their chances of staying unbeaten against another promoted side. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Millwall are ticking along nicely in the early stages of the season. Four points from two Championship games and a Carabao Cup win at West Brom - whom they drew with in the league last weekend - to boot.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, have had a superb start, especially when you consider the upheaval of Steve Bruce's departure just before the start of the season. I fancy them to make it three from three.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

That was a huge result for Stoke in the Carabao Cup in midweek. They have started so poorly in the Championship, with two defeats from two, and Nathan Jones needed a tick in the win column - which they got at Wigan.

Phillip Cocu will be pleased enough with his start at Derby. It could have been a perfect record so far had Martyn Waghorn converted that penalty against Swansea last week, but four points and a cup win will do him fine. I think there could be more problems for Stoke here.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

The way Wigan have played in their opening two games suggests it's going to be more of the same for Paul Cook and Co. Expect them to be very tough to beat at home and very easy to see off on the road.

Leeds will remember the game against the Latics from last season. The Derby play-off tie is the one that will be remembered, but the way they folded at home against a 10-man Wigan side in April, from a winning position, may have been the result that really cost them promotion. They should have enough to win on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Cardiff, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It could well be another season of struggle for Reading if their first two results are anything to go by. They have failed to carry the momentum from the back end of the last campaign into this one so far.

Cardiff got a late, late win against Luton last weekend to get off and running. They will always be tough for anyone to face, and I think they will be too good for Reading.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sunderland vs Portsmouth, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

You would have fancied at least one of these sides to win promotion last season! Both had a great shot at automatic at one stage, but eventually both fell in the play-offs.

Sunderland got the better of Portsmouth over two legs in the semi-finals, but Pompey have the bragging rights of that Checkatrade Trophy win at Wembley. This is tough to call, but I reckon the Black Cats will edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Exeter vs Swindon, Saturday 3pm

There are three sides still with 100 per cent records in Sky Bet League Two, and two of them meet at St James Park on Saturday!

Exeter have two 1-0 wins so far, while Swindon have notched five goals in a free-wheeling start. Something has to give, but I can't split the pair.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Remaining Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs Middlesbrough: 0-1 (15/2)

Brentford vs Hull: 1-0 (15/2)

Bristol City vs QPR: 2-1 (8/1)

Luton vs West Brom: 2-2 (11/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham: 1-0 (11/2)

Swansea vs Preston: 1-1 (11/2)

