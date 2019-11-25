David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL in the midweek round of matches? Find out here...

Cardiff vs Stoke, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff did very well to battle back in the second half and draw against Charlton in Neil Harris' first game in charge at the weekend, while Stoke have started very well under Michael O'Neill, winning their last two games either side of the international break. I can't separate these two, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Derby, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

After a little dip last month, Fulham look to be returning to their best ahead of a busy festive period and I was impressed with their win against QPR last time out. Phillip Cocu's Rams are not scoring too much at the moment, but they are not conceding many either and did well to edge past Preston at the weekend.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Leeds, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Who would have predicted the start Mark Bowen would have had as Reading boss? His unbeaten start came to an end against Brentford, but things look to have improved greatly from when Jose Gomes was in charge. Despite that, I cannot see past Leeds, with a fourth win on the spin on the cards for Marcelo Bielsa's side at the Madejski.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I'll say Boro will win but that's toss of a coin-type stuff. They were very good against Hull until Marvin Johnson got sent off, which killed them. They had their backs to the wall for the rest of the game, unfortunately, but for 40 minutes they were very, very good. Hopefully that will transform into getting something on Tuesday.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action & Football Red Button

I quite like QPR, but they need to arrest this alarming slump in form sharpish. They are gradually sliding down the table after five games without a win and cannot keep a clean sheet for love nor money. Forest are not the most consistent, so while Sabri Lamouchi has got them challenging this season and a win would do their promotion hopes the world of good, I will go for draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Bristol City, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The runaway leaders have lost just once this season - can anybody stop the Baggies this season? Leeds are the only team to have beaten them and so a win at The Hawthorns will keep their threat further at bay. Bristol City have been missing a cutting edge recently so I think their unbeaten streak will come to an end here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

All games live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app

