David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Nottingham Forest vs Norwich, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

There's still a considerable distance between Forest and the bottom three, but they've not won since February 23 and are beginning to look over their shoulder at the sizeable chasing pack.

Norwich had to improve to prevent a shock after a disappointing first half against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and did just that, with second-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell. They picked up an eighth straight win at Hillsborough and I'll back them to make it nine this week.

Prutton predicts: 0-2

Wycombe vs Barnsley, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Wycombe are still battling away and I think everybody knows they won't give up on hopes of survival, however bleak the outlook may be. Though they are still rooted to the bottom, three points against Preston certainly provided a morale boost.

However, I think it could be a case of right time, wrong opponent on Wednesday. Barnsley have been relentless in their pursuit to press on from mid-table and it's paying off as they are firmly in the hunt for promotion. In my eyes, the Tykes will extend their brilliant unbeaten run to 12 games at Adams Park.

Prutton predicts: 0-2

Birmingham vs Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I don't think it was too much of a surprise to see Aitor Karanka depart given the fact they are where they are in the table and the fact they've won just three games since early December, it will be interesting to see what early immediate impact Lee Bowyer will have.

Even with the new manager in mind, Reading will no doubt see this as a great chance to strengthen their play-off hopes, with Barnsley now also on 61 points and Bournemouth battling just below. They seem to have put a February blip behind them and should run out pretty comfortable winners.

Prutton predicts: 0-2

