David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 18. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

QPR vs Luton, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a great game this should be to get going again after the international break! Both sides are nicely placed in the mix for the play-offs this season.

Both sides are struggling to win back-to-back games, which is the difference in this league between pushing for the top, top places and vying for a play-off spot. Both will have a go, and there will be goals. I'll go for an entertaining draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Sheffield United vs Coventry, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

If you had been looking at this fixture at the start of the season and you told me one of these sides would go into this game fourth and the other in 17th, I certainly wouldn't have predicted it would be this way round.

Sheffield United just cannot get going. Coventry have been brilliant, but tend to be a little better at home. Despite their places in the table, I still think Mark Robins would be delighted with a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Fulham vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

If Aleksandar Mitrovic needed any more confidence than he already has this season, I'm sure scoring the goal that literally took his nation to the World Cup will have helped with that!

Barnsley have a new boss in Poya Asbaghi. They will be hoping for a bit of a bounce, but this is a big, big ask with the form Fulham are in. It has to be a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0

Preston vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

Preston's position in the table may be a little bit deceiving. On the face of things they are hovering in lower mid-table, but such is the closeness of this league that they are actually much closer to the play-offs than the relegation zone.

Steve Morison will be there until the end of the season for Cardiff now, with a remit to steady the ship. If he can impress you never know, and he could well make it back-to-back wins.

Prutton predicts: 1-2

Reading vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Even though we knew it was coming, it will still be a hit to Reading's morale to see their place in the table after that points deduction. Especially after the morale-boosting return to winning ways before the international break.

Nottingham Forest also got back among the wins, and Steve Cooper's men are just four points off the top six. I do fancy them to get a win that could take them a little bit closer on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-2

Derby vs Bournemouth, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Even the most optimistic fan in the world will admit that Derby are likely to be going down now. The gap was big enough before, now it is likely insurmountable. Wayne Rooney has a real job on his hands to keep spirits up within the squad now.

Especially with the visit of the Championship leaders to Pride Park. Bournemouth showed before the break they are not going anywhere, recovering from that slip against Preston to thrash an in-form Swansea. The Rams will show resilience I'm sure, but the Cherries will have too much.

Prutton predicts: 1-3

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Bristol City vs Blackburn: 1-1

Huddersfield vs West Brom: 1-1

Hull vs Birmingham: 0-1

Middlesbrough vs Millwall: 2-1

Stoke vs Peterborough: 2-1

Swansea vs Blackpool: 1-2