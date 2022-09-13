WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports has announced three live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month.

Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea in September and in week two of the new season, there is a bumper double-header on Sky Sports as Emma Hayes and co travel to face City, with that game scheduled to get under way at 4pm.

Then at 6.45pm, Liverpool are due to entertain city-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, the first women's game played at the Reds' iconic home since November 2019, where 23,500 supporters watched Everton beat Liverpool 1-0.

Week One & Two fixtures on Sky Sports Liverpool vs Chelsea - 5pm, Sunday September 18

Chelsea vs Man City - 4pm, Sunday September 25

Liverpool vs Everton - 6.45pm, Sunday September 25

On the Anfield derby, Beard said: "It's going to be a fantastic occasion. Watching the last game in 2019, with more than 23,000 in the stadium, the atmosphere sounded unbelievable.

"The Merseyside derby is the first fixture I look for as we really missed the game last year. It's great to be playing Everton again and even better that it will be at Anfield."

Image: Liverpool Women have not played at Anfield since November 2019

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season.

Friday September 16: Arsenal vs Brighton

Saturday September 17: Manchester United vs Reading

Sunday September 18: Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Sunday September 18: Leicester vs Tottenham

Sunday September 18: West Ham vs Everton

