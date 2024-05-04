Women's Super League: Bethany England nicks point for Spurs at Everton, Aston Villa edge Brighton

Bethany England claimed a second-half equaliser as Tottenham hit back from two down to draw 2-2 at Everton in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

Goals inside the first 15 minutes from Sara Holmgaard and Justine Vanhaevermaet put the hosts on course from victory.

But defensive errors proved costly as Drew Spence, back in the Spurs side after injury, halved the deficit in first-half added time and then set up England's 48th-minute leveller.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, set aside the shock news of the imminent departure of manager Carla Ward by securing seventh place in the WSL with a 1-0 win at Brighton.

Alisha Lehmann's second goal in as many games, which arrived 26 minutes from time at the Broadfield Stadium, earned Villa victory in the penultimate match of Ward's three-year reign.

Kirsty Hanson rattled the crossbar for the visitors in the first half, while Elisabeth Terland and Lee Geum-min went closest for Albion, who will end the campaign with only one home win.

