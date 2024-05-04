 Skip to content

Women's Super League: Bethany England nicks point for Spurs at Everton, Aston Villa edge Brighton

Bethany England scored the equaliser as Spurs battled back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to Everton; Alisha Lehmann scores her second goal in as many games as Aston Villa secured a seventh-place finish in the Women's Super League

Saturday 4 May 2024 17:36, UK

Image: Tottenham's Bethany England has scored four goals in her last four games

Bethany England claimed a second-half equaliser as Tottenham hit back from two down to draw 2-2 at Everton in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

Goals inside the first 15 minutes from Sara Holmgaard and Justine Vanhaevermaet put the hosts on course from victory.

But defensive errors proved costly as Drew Spence, back in the Spurs side after injury, halved the deficit in first-half added time and then set up England's 48th-minute leveller.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, set aside the shock news of the imminent departure of manager Carla Ward by securing seventh place in the WSL with a 1-0 win at Brighton.

Alisha Lehmann's second goal in as many games, which arrived 26 minutes from time at the Broadfield Stadium, earned Villa victory in the penultimate match of Ward's three-year reign.

Kirsty Hanson rattled the crossbar for the visitors in the first half, while Elisabeth Terland and Lee Geum-min went closest for Albion, who will end the campaign with only one home win.

