Sol Campbell in advanced talks with Macclesfield over manager's job

Sol Campbell is in advanced talks to become the new manager of Macclesfield Town, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the former England international could be in the stands to watch their game with Exeter on Tuesday.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Campbell had held talks with Macclesfield over the managerial vacancy at Moss Rose.

Macclesfield, who were promoted to League Two last season, are bottom of the table and have won just two league games all season. The club have been without a manager since sacking Mark Yates on October 8.

Campbell won seven major trophies in his career and was one of Arsenal's Invincibles

Former Tottenham and Arsenal central defender Campbell has recently been working with the England U21 squad and their manager Aidy Boothroyd as part of the Football Association's 'In Pursuit of Progress' initiative, which offers BAME coaches experience working with England teams.

Prior to that Campbell had a spell as assistant manager of the Trinidad and Tobago national side either side of informal coaching stints at QPR's academy.

Campbell scored England's first goal of World Cup 2002

Campbell has been keen to get into club management and has previously had discussions with League One Oxford United, who decided to appoint Karl Robinson back in March.

The 44-year-old was also interviewed for managerial jobs at League Two clubs Oldham and Grimsby earlier this year.

Campbell represented England at three World Cups, winning 73 international caps before retiring from playing football in 2012.