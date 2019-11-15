Macclesfield Town News

Macclesfield assure EFL Mansfield game will go ahead despite pay row

Last Updated: 15/11/19 10:05pm

Macclesfield say their match against Mansfield will go ahead at Moss Lane on Saturday
Macclesfield have assured the EFL that Saturday's Sky Bet League Two match against Mansfield will go ahead as scheduled.

The Silkmen have been charged with misconduct over the non-payment of players by the EFL and referred to a disciplinary commission, which has the power to impose "a full range of sanctions" if the club are found guilty.

There were concerns the club may suffer the same fate as Bury, who were expelled from the league in August after failing to provide guarantees of financial sustainability.

Macclesfield fielded six youth-team players and five loanees in their FA Cup first-round defeat to seventh-tier Kingstonian at the weekend.

However, an EFL statement issued on Friday evening read: "Further to reports earlier today, the EFL has this evening received assurances from Macclesfield Town that their fixture with Mansfield Town on Saturday will go ahead as originally scheduled."

Macclesfield are 15th in League Two with five wins from 16 games.

