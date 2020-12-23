Scotland to retain discretionary appeals panel for post-Brexit transfer window

Scottish football will retain its discretionary appeals panel for the post-Brexit transfer window in January.

There is no deal yet agreed between the United Kingdom and the European Union ahead of the end of the transition period on January 1.

English football authorities agreed a process with the Home Office on December 1 based on a points system including reference to senior and youth international appearances, club appearances and the quality of the selling club and its league.

Players who do not qualify automatically may be considered by an exceptions panel.

The Joint Response Group, which speaks for the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Professional Football League, issued a statement which described talks with the Home Office about the January transfer window as pleasing with discussions about signing overseas players in future windows "ongoing".

The statement read: "In light of the announcement by the Home Office in relation to governing body endorsement for overseas players being signed in a post-Brexit UK, the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League are

pleased to confirm that Scotland will retain its discretionary appeals panel for the January transfer window.

"Discussions with the Home Office specific to Scottish football's framework for signing overseas players beyond the January transfer window remain ongoing with a view to any criteria being proportionate and workable in the context of

our game."

