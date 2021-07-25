Scottish League Cup: Celtic to host Hearts in round two, Rangers face Dunfermline

Celtic have been drawn against Hearts in the second round of the Scottish League Cup; Rangers will host Dunfermline, while holders St Johnstone travel to face Arbroath; the second round matches are due to be played on the weekend of August 14 and 15

Sunday 25 July 2021 20:19, UK

PA IMAGE
Image: Celtic have been drawn against Hearts in the second round of the Scottish League Cup

Celtic will host Hearts in the second round of the Scottish League Cup, while holders St Johnstone travel to Arbroath.

Rangers will face Dunfermline Athletic at Ibrox, while Aberdeen have been handed a trip to Raith Rovers.

Motherwell face Dundee in an all-Premiership tie, while Livingston and St Mirren meet in a repeat of last season's semi-final.

Hibernian will host Kilmarnock at Easter Road, while Dundee United travel to face Ayr United.

Hearts
Celtic

Saturday 31st July 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

All second-round matches are scheduled to be held on the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Hearts also face Celtic in their Premiership opener on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, having last met in the final of the 2020 Scottish Cup, which ended in victory for the Hoops on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Hampden.

Scottish League Cup second-round draw

Rangers vs Dunfermline

Arbroath vs St Johnstone

Hibernian vs Kilmarnock

Ayr vs Dundee Utd

Celtic vs Hearts

Raith vs Aberdeen

Dundee vs Motherwell

Livingston vs St Mirren

