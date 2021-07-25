Scottish League Cup: Celtic to host Hearts in round two, Rangers face Dunfermline

Celtic will host Hearts in the second round of the Scottish League Cup, while holders St Johnstone travel to Arbroath.
Rangers will face Dunfermline Athletic at Ibrox, while Aberdeen have been handed a trip to Raith Rovers.
Motherwell face Dundee in an all-Premiership tie, while Livingston and St Mirren meet in a repeat of last season's semi-final.
- Rangers set down marker with superb comeback win over Real
- Scot League Cup: Motherwell, Dundee, Killie through
Hibernian will host Kilmarnock at Easter Road, while Dundee United travel to face Ayr United.
All second-round matches are scheduled to be held on the weekend of August 14 and 15.
Hearts also face Celtic in their Premiership opener on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, having last met in the final of the 2020 Scottish Cup, which ended in victory for the Hoops on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Hampden.
Scottish League Cup second-round draw
Rangers vs Dunfermline
Arbroath vs St Johnstone
Hibernian vs Kilmarnock
Ayr vs Dundee Utd
Celtic vs Hearts
Raith vs Aberdeen
Dundee vs Motherwell
Livingston vs St Mirren